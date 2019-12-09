5 Reasons why WWE granted Luke Harper his release

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 09 Dec 2019, 03:34 IST

Luke Harper is now a free agent

WWE has announced that Luke Harper has been granted his release from his contract.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Jonathan Huber (Luke Harper). WWE wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Harper joined WWE in March 2012 and began to establish himself as a prominent Superstar on the NXT brand later in the year when he aligned with Bray Wyatt as part of The Wyatt Family.

In July 2013, The Wyatt Family debuted on WWE’s main roster, where Harper remained for the next six years of his career, winning the Intercontinental Championship and SmackDown Tag Team Championship (x2) along the way.

Despite returning to in-ring action on the weekend of WrestleMania 35, Harper announced on social media one week after the event that he had asked to leave WWE.

He then surprisingly returned to WWE programming in September 2019 at Clash of Champions, where he helped Erick Rowan defeat Roman Reigns, but their alliance lasted less than a month before Harper disappeared from television again.

In this article, let’s take a look at five possible reasons why WWE decided to let the former Intercontinental Champion leave.

#5 He has wanted to leave for several months

While TJP, Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust) KENTA (fka Hideo Itami) and Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger) were granted their releases in early 2019, Luke Harper remained a member of the WWE roster despite publicly revealing that he wanted to leave the company.

The former Wyatt Family member made his televised return at the Worlds Collide event at WrestleMania Axxess, where he defeated Dominik Dijakovic, and he also competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.

He then took part in a dark match against EC3 before an episode of SmackDown, which Vince McMahon reportedly disliked, and he announced on Twitter that he had made the difficult decision to request his departure from WWE.

