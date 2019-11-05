5 reasons why WWE has booked Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series 2019 for the WWE Championship

The Master of the 619 did the unthinkable on RAW this week

It’s not often that a Superstar quits one brand to move to another in the hunt for a single opponent. Well, that’s exactly what Brock Lesnar did on Friday Night SmackDown, the place where he defeated Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship only a month ago.

Lesnar moved from SmackDown to RAW and appeared on this week’s broadcast hunting for Rey Mysterio, the man who tried to embarrass him at Crown Jewel by attacking him after his match against Cain Velasquez.

Mysterio’s heroics infuriated Lesnar, who tried to harm everyone who stood in his way as he tried to find Mysterio, who emerged to attack Lesnar once again on RAW this week.

Afterward, The Ultimate Underdog challenged The Beast Incarnate to a WWE Championship Match at Survivor Series. While Survivor Series is famous for its traditional cross-brand matches, Lesnar will be defending his Championship at the event rather than facing the Universal Champion and/or the NXT Champion at the event in a battle for supremacy.

In this article, we will look at the five reasons why WWE has booked Lesnar to take on Mysterio for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series.

#5 To bring the legend to the top again

Rey Mysterio hasn't had the same level of success since his return to the company

First things first, Rey Mysterio is arguably the top legendary role model we have in the WWE today. He has remained a babyface for almost the entire time we’ve seen him on screen and has given fans some great memories by being the underdog and still going over against all odds.

Since his return to the company last year, we’ve seen him largely perform on the mid-card and even come to the brink of retirement after a series of loses handed to him by Andrade.

His only moment to shine came when he earned a chance to challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship, but he and his son Dominick were attacked by Brock Lesnar at the beginning of the night which blew off his only top chance since his return.

Since Lesnar cost him a big opportunity, it makes sense that Mysterio wants to take the WWE Championship away from him and make it his own.

We’ve seen Mysterio go as far as to win the WWE Heavyweight Championship, and this could prove to be another ticket to the top for the cruiserweight who has never backed down from a challenge.

