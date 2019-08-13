5 reasons why WWE is planning Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 817 // 13 Aug 2019, 23:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth vs Braun?

As we reported, Dave Meltzer of WON stated on the post-Raw edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that the current plan is to have Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions on 15th of September.

Here is what Meltzer stated:

"It is Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman in the Charlotte main event. Unless Vince changes his mind, but I don't think he's going to."

"I think that's pretty much (set), which is weird because the do everything to make Seth into a babyface and they bring in Braun, who is going to be a super babyface the way that they brought him in and just because he's been forgotten about for a few weeks.

Let us take a look at 5 reasons why WWE could be planning this feud for Clash of Champions:

#5 Heel Turn

There was a time when Braun Strowman was the most feared heel on the WWE roster. Those times are long gong, unfortunately. After his iconic feud with The Big Dog, Strowman lost a lot of his momentum and drifted into a limbo where he was neither a heel nor a babyface.

Over the past year, however, Strowman's immense popularity led WWE to turn the monster into a complete babyface. Unfortunately for Strowman though, he failed to live up to his monstrous image as a face and faded away into the mid-card or irrelevant side acts.

While Strowman came to the aid of The Architect this past week on RAW, it is highly likely that by planning a feud between Rollins and Strowman, WWE wants The Monster Among Men to revert to being a monstrous heel.

Seth Rollins is currently one of the most loved Superstars on the roster and a feud with the Universal Champion would certainly mean that the WWE Universe will eventually turn on Strowman even if he supports the same character.

1 / 3 NEXT