5 reasons why WWE may be planning John Cena vs Elias at WrestleMania 36

Inevitable?

John Cena's appearances in WWE have decreased drastically. In 2019 alone, he wrestled one match to put over Finn Balor, while his other two appearances would be at WrestleMania 35, returning as the Doctor of Thuganomics and a cameo to kickstart RAW Reunion.

He's taken a considerable step back from the spot he was and has been selfless in doing so - not only giving other stars the spotlight but putting over many big names in the last few years, including the likes of Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bray Wyatt, etc.

He wasn't expected to compete at WrestleMania this year but according to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Cena is scheduled to face Elias at the grandest stage of them all this year.

It's undoubtedly a disappointing match-up since it seems to be a waste of a rare John Cena match. However, there are signs and reasons why the road is leading to that match and here are a few of them.

#5. It's only going to be a short squash match

Elias looking at the ceiling of the Mercedes Benz Superdome

Whether we like it or not, the format of WrestleMania has changed for good in the last few years. It's changed to such an extent that there have been considerations of a 2-day WrestleMania - and at this point, it seems all but inevitable.

Over the past 3-4 years, WrestleMania has changed into an event that constantly exceeds the 4-5 hour limit. With WWE being able to broadcast it on their network, timing has become less of an issue.

As a result, there is a necessity for a squash match or a cool-down match on the card to energize them again. Cena's appearance may simply be to have a quick squash match.

