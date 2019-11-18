5 Reasons why WWE should introduce VAR

Mike Chioda used technology in the Alberto Del Rio vs. Jack Swagger match in 2013

In WWE, Randy Orton often boasts about having a finishing move that consists of the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment: RKO.

Now, in football/soccer, the sport can lay claim to having three letters that are equally as dangerous, at least to fans’ heart rates, as ‘RKO’, and those letters are VAR.

What is VAR?

VAR (Video Assistant Referee) allows referees to review a decision with the help of another official who has watched a replay of a particular incident (fouls, offsides etc). Once the footage has been reviewed by the VAR system, the referee is told via headset what the video shows. The referee can then decide to take immediate action or they can watch a monitor at the side of the pitch to help make their decision.

Despite largely being viewed as a success at the 2018 World Cup, VAR has received a lot of criticism since it was introduced to the English Premier League at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Some of the biggest controversies have revolved around extremely tight offside decisions, notably when Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino was denied a goal because VAR showed that his armpit – an area of the body that nobody ever scores with – was offside when the ball was played to him.

Why should WWE use VAR?

It is quite clear that VAR is not working as expected in football, but that does not necessarily mean the system would not be a success in WWE.

In this article, let’s take an alternative look at the VAR debacle by explaining why sports entertainment, as opposed to sports, might be better suited for the controversial technology.

#5 The drama of VAR is perfectly suited to WWE

VAR has completely changed the emotions that football fans and footballers feel when a goal is scored. In previous years, as soon as the ball crossed the line, fans could celebrate/commiserate and they instantly knew that their team had just scored or conceded.

Now, with the introduction of VAR, 40,000+ fans have to stare at a big screen in the corner of a stadium to find out whether the referee has received word that the goal should stand or not.

As you can imagine, this can be excruciating for fans and players of the teams involved, but it has also added a new element of drama to football that makes it more exciting to watch matches as a neutral – and that is why it is perfect for WWE.

Remember when Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins in an Ironman match in the main event of Extreme Rules 2018? WWE fans love to have their voices heard during shows, and on this occasion they decided to essentially hijack the match by counting down from 10-1, just like at the Royal Rumble, every time a new minute ticked over in the 30-minute match.

The drama of having VAR in WWE would probably be enough to get the fans cheering and booing every decision, but perhaps WWE could also use a 10-second countdown before the referee’s call is made official on the big screen?

