5 Reasons why WWE changed John Cena's rumored match at Money in the Bank

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes’ return was anticipated by millions around the world since his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare was rumored to return and team up with The Usos in a match against John Cena, Logan Paul, and Travis Scott in a six-man tag team bout at Money in the Bank.

Ad

However, Rhodes returned at Saturday Night’s Main Event and changed everything. The star came out to even the odds for Jey Uso against Logan Paul and John Cena before announcing a tag team match between the stars at Money in the Bank. However, fans have been confused about why the plans for a six-man tag team match changed altogether. Let’s check out a few reasons:

#5. Travis Scott is not ready for in-ring action

Ad

Trending

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Ad

While the idea of Travis Scott stepping into a WWE ring electrified the internet initially, the reality is far different. The Grammy-nominated rapper is a massive name in entertainment, but he hasn’t trained for wrestling. Although the star is trying to get a hand on it by training lately, at least he is not at the level needed for a Premium Live event.

WWE likely realized the risk of putting an unprepared celebrity in a high-profile match alongside massive names like Cody Rhodes and John Cena. While Scott may still be involved in a non-wrestling role, rushing him into action could have been a disaster. Rather, letting him to train for some more time before bringing him out in the squared circle against the best of the best would be the best thing to do.

Ad

#4. The WWE Universe didn’t like the idea

The online reaction to the rumored six-man tag was not positive. Despite all three names being massive draws individually, the concept seemed to lack sense for many.

On social media and forums, fans made it clear they wanted storytelling, not just headlines. This creative feedback from fans might have been the reason for the massive change in the rumored match.

Ad

#3. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso teaming up is a treat to watch

After everything Cody and Jey have been through over the past few months, their renewed alliance feels earned. Putting them together against Cena and Logan Paul isn’t just a logical path. Fans loved to see them as a tag team last year, and this could be the reason WWE decided to do it this year as well.

Ad

It is undoubtedly clear that Jey Uso has no better friends on the roster than Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn, and including Jimmy Uso without his involvement in any way wouldn’t have made sense.

#2. The tag match makes more sense than including Travis Scott or Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso and Travis Scott have not been involved in this storyline at all. While Scott did interfere in Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena back at WrestleMania, that shouldn’t be the sole reason for his addition to the tag team match.

Ad

Rather, giving him time and letting him take shots at The American Nightmare in subtle ways is a much better way to bring him into the storyline, which will take time as well.

#1. Travis Scott would’ve stolen Cody Rhodes’ return spotlight

Ad

Cody Rhodes’ return from hiatus was one of the biggest moments at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Having Travis Scott make his WWE debut in Rhodes’ comeback match would steal The American Nightmare’s well-deserved spotlight. WWE understands star power, and while Travis Scott is a pop culture legend, this moment needed to belong to Cody.

While WWE has seemingly changed their plans for a six-man tag team match, with the premium live event just two weeks away, anything could happen. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More