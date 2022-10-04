5 Reasons why the WWE Universe has 'fallen down the Rabbit Hole'

Recently, the WWE Universe has been consumed by a mystery, wrapped in a riddle, trapped inside an enigma. The White Rabbit continues to strike the promotion's programming, throwing out clues and leaving us in suspense.

For weeks now, this storyline has had folks in the arenas and on the internet buzzing. It's brought excitement to both RAW and SmackDown, as fans don't want to shy away from their televisions for long.

Much of this is a play on the story Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Alice begins her adventure by falling down a very long rabbit hole. She arrives at the bottom to find a world of both mystery and oddity.

In many ways, the WWE Universe is on this same journey, and they can't wait to take the next step with the bothersome bunny. Here are five reasons why fans have fallen down this rabbit hole.

#5. The premise is brilliant and the execution has been great

The entire build-up to this story has been original and incredible at the same time. If Triple H and Company are looking for the perfect way to grab the fans' attention, then they have come up with a gem. The Mystery of the White Rabbit will go down as one of the best WWE angles of all time. That is... if they give it the proper payoff.

More than that, however, is that they took an old premise and gave it a new coat of paint. This angle has gone way beyond the realms of a simple 'mystery partner' or unleashing a surprise signing.

From the use of an altered version of 'White Rabbit' by Jefferson Airplane to the clever use of QR Codes at random times, you have to give the WWE creative team a lot of credit on this one. It's been truly original thus far.

#4. The crazed, dark, and ominous videos play on the fans' psyche

Not to sound too much like Sigmund Freud here, but fans of any form of entertainment are pre-determined to like danger. There's something about facing their fears that captivates people.

Perhaps that's why some people have an obsession with horror movies and slasher flicks. It's a subconcious morbidity that we all possess, at least in certain doses.

This is a Stupid Screen Name @CrazyCurtPhilly Best version of Bray Wyatt was the creepy Florida Hillbilly Bray Wyatt. His entrance was awesome. There was an opportunity for him to take over the Undertaker’s spot on the card as the creepy quasi-supernatural character, that could be cheered or jeered depending on his opponent. Best version of Bray Wyatt was the creepy Florida Hillbilly Bray Wyatt. His entrance was awesome. There was an opportunity for him to take over the Undertaker’s spot on the card as the creepy quasi-supernatural character, that could be cheered or jeered depending on his opponent. https://t.co/OEnvthvA3V

Wrestling fans are no different. For generations, the WWE Universe has found a freakish fascination with murky characters: The Undertaker, The Brood, and Sting were all shadowy anti-heroes. Even Bray Wyatt's original witch-doctor character received cheers despite being a heel.

Perhaps the fan base sees this as the potential for another creepy character to emerge, one that will shock and horrify them.

#3. The vignettes have been well-produced

Despite the fact that these videos look like some college film student's project, there is a method to all this madness. Wild, movie-style mash-ups have left fans scratching their heads at times, but it's kept them intrigued as well.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral So the newest White Rabbit code is 40701. That's the location of White Rabbit Records.



Then there is a WHITE RABBIT RECORDS youtube channel with a video that says 04062. If you type it into google maps, what pops up is a city.



Windham.



Masterful work by WWE and company. So the newest White Rabbit code is 40701. That's the location of White Rabbit Records. Then there is a WHITE RABBIT RECORDS youtube channel with a video that says 04062. If you type it into google maps, what pops up is a city. Windham. Masterful work by WWE and company. https://t.co/h2hpdc8D7t

Once again, the WWE production team shows not only their talent, but their versatitlity as well. They can produce a heart-warming tribute to a lost legend just as quickly as a hype video for a new character. The people behind the scenes clearly have a gift for storytelling. They have keen knowledge of when to package the proper amount of adrenaline or emotion.

It's often unsaid, but it's just another piece of this puzzle that has helped it become such a hot story today. Wrestling fans can look for more of this, as WWE is clearly giving this angle a huge push.

#2. The WWE Universe is counting on the long-awaited return of Bray Wyatt

It's looking more and more likely that all of this is leading to the long-awaited return of the ultra-talented Bray Wyatt. While it's unclear what incarnation he might be returning as, it's obvious that the majority of the WWE Universe hopes this is true, though there are some who feel like it's all too obvious and this is an intended swerve.

In any event, Wyatt is a truly unique performer and the best choice to be the man behind the mystery. He can take anything to the next level because he's a fountain of ideas. Not only regarding his own character, but also ways in which it can help get others over. He's been the mastermind behind some of the company's most interesting vignettes in recent memory.

Everyone even has their favorite version of Wyatt's character. Be it the backwoods leader of the voodoo clan or the superhuman force known as The Fiend, he never ceases to amaze us with his artistry.

#1. Wrestling fans have always loved a great mystery

Edward Belfield @eddiebelfield #smackdown #WhiteRabbit Okay everybody this is some scooby doo stuff right here about white rabbit we seen qr code every night on raw and Smackdown and random signs and person behind Bayley. We got a mystery to slove to see if it bray wyatt or someone nobody expected. #wwe Okay everybody this is some scooby doo stuff right here about white rabbit we seen qr code every night on raw and Smackdown and random signs and person behind Bayley. We got a mystery to slove to see if it bray wyatt or someone nobody expected. #wwe #smackdown #WhiteRabbit https://t.co/pSXeVErQka

Be it the identity of The Black Scorpion or the question of who drove the white Hummer, professional wrestling fans love to try and solve a conundrum. It's almost the same reason we want to figure out where storylines are going. We like being the smartest person in the room.

Some critics and observers have voiced some displeasure with the angle and called it a re-hash of stories like those mentioned. But it isn't. This mystery is well-structured and appears to have a definitive conclusion in mind. In other words, when the mask comes off, the reveal will be worth the build. This is something we haven't seen in similar storylines in the past.

At the end of the day, it's really all about what entertains the fans. One thing that always has done so is when you give them the chance to play detective. The WWE Universe have their Sherlock Holmes hats on, and they are looking through their magnifying glasses right now. They're on the case, and they're truly enjoying unraveling The Mystery of the White Rabbit.

