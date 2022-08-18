5 Reasons why Jon Moxley may eventually return to WWE

When Dean Ambrose departed WWE in 2019, he not only shed his moniker, he shed the limitations that he felt the promotion had put on him.

Re-christened under his former indie name Jon Moxley, he transitioned from WWE to AEW with relative ease. His surprise arrival at the first Double or Nothing was a mind-blowing moment for fans who had only known him as the goofiest member of The Shield.

Deep down, however, he knew he was much more than that. That's why he set out to prove himself in uncharted waters

Now, Moxley has reinvented himself in AEW and become an even bigger star on his own than he ever was as part of the WWE machine. As the current AEW Interim World Champion, he has been carrying the company in the absence of CM Punk.

Despite the fact that things ended on a sour note between Moxley and WWE, there's reason to believe he may have one final stop there again before his career is over. Here are five reasons why Mox might return to the promotion that made him famous.

#5 - Everyone goes back eventually

With the exception of a very select group of performers, almost everyone who has been part of the WWE 'Family' eventually returns. If not as an onscreen talent, then in an office role, as a company ambassador or working as a coach/road agent.

Some of the most displaced WWE Superstars have made amends with their former employer. Names like The Ultimate Warrior, Bret Hart and Lex Luger were kept at arm's length for years, only to eventually embrace the company and be welcomed back into the fold.

It may sound like a bit of a cliche, but everyone goes home again at some point. That's especially true with WWE, where the company's belief is that you can bury the hatchet with anyone if it's 'best for business'. If Moxley were to return, they would prove that philosophy to be true.

#4 - Vince McMahon is gone now

It seems like the one person that The WIld Thing hated dealing with the most in WWE was the Chairman himself. Moxley has stated in several interviews how he felt like Vince McMahon had no real grasp on his character and never took him seriously. He felt as if the company eventually just gave up on him.

On the flip side, WWE was pretty gracious in how they handled Mox's exit, even when he made it clear that there was no chance he was returning. They at least let him leave with some dignity and his head held high. That may be something he reflects back on if forced to make a decision about a comeback.

With Vinny Mac now out of the fold and the atmosphere changing under the direction of Triple H, Moxley might be coaxed back for one last run.

#3 - The 'newness' of AEW is starting to wear off

When All Elite Wrestling first launched back in 2019, it was viewed by many as a wrestling oasis in the middle of a sports entertainment desert. It seemed as though everyone was making a pilgramage to Tony Khan's new Promised Land.

WrestleStuff @Wrestle__Stuff Jon Moxley's AEW debut was electric. Jon Moxley's AEW debut was electric. https://t.co/36WvAmAUkU

However, that 'new car smell' is starting to wear off AEW, and they are beginning to look like just another wrestling promotion. Khan is discovering that you just can't keep everyone happy, no matter how hard you try.

While Moxley has always shown solidarity with the AEW President, that could all change if any major mistakes are made.

The appeal of being revolutionary and groundbreaking is over, and now most veterans like Mox want to do is get paid and do things their way. If he doesn't get that from Khan, he could seek it out with a lucrative return to WWE.

#2 - He can face new challenges in WWE

By the time Moxley is able to re-sign with WWE, an entire new crop of talent will have emerged within the promotion. Names like Theory, Bron Breakker, Solo Sikoa and others from NXT will have made the jump to the big leagues.

Considering Moxley's ability to mix it up with basically anyone of any style, he may want to seek out some new artistic endeavors. Except his canvas is the squared circle, and its usually colored with blood, sweat and tears.

There is also a natural rivalry with Cody Rhodes if he were to venture back to World Wrestling Entertainment. As two of AEW's original stars, they could have a built-in backstory that sparks an immediate feud.

#1 - He will likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame someday, as an individual or as part of The Shield

This is probably the most likely scenario to get the former Dean Ambrose back into the fold. The Shield is a very special collection of talent, either as a group or as individuals. They were a shining light at a time when much of the programming was bleak.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures I can't believe we are approaching TEN YEARS since The Shield debuted in WWE. I can't believe we are approaching TEN YEARS since The Shield debuted in WWE. https://t.co/tjDQuSLG83

Moxley still has a healthy respect for his former running mates. Considering his affinity for Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, and how he wants to be viewed in terms of wrestling history, it will likely become more important to him as he winds down his career.

It wouldn't seem right if this trio didn't have at least one more ride together, a reunion that leads to each of them being enshrined together on WrestleMania weekend. If professional wrestling is really all about being a violent fairy tale, then this is the only way the saga of Jon Moxley and WWE should come to an end.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Jon Moxley will ever return to WWE? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell