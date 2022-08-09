5 Reasons why WWE needs to invest heavily in Ciampa

Things in WWE are changing rapidly as we head towards the fourth quarter of the year, and Triple H is fully invested in his vision for the future.

When The Game takes stock of what he's got to work with, there's one commodity that he knows he can count on: Ciampa. The former NXT Champion has proven that he's a blue-chipper right now on the main roster.

It has been a bear market for WWE in recent months, with a somewhat lagging in-ring product mixed with the stigma of some external controversies. But the company seems to be rallying back and ringing the bell in different ways now.

Part of that difference could be led by Ciampa, who has a lot of intriguing possibilities as a potential megastar. Here are five reasons why Triple H and WWE need to invest in The Blackheart as a performer fully.

#5 - It's a nod to the black-and-gold era of NXT

DIY in WWE's former black-and-gold brand

While this may not mean much in terms to the average wrestling fan, it would mean a lot to the NXT faithful. Many felt betrayed when the product was re-booted, seemingly leaving a sour taste in their mouths.

If Triple H wants to show some return on his investment, he will continue to put some of 'his guys' in spots that he originally had planned for them in the first place. Gunther and Theory are already there on RAW and SmackDown. Dexter Lumis is back. Now? It's time for WWE to pay homage to an NXT legend.

#4 - At 37, it's 'now or never' for him on the main roster

While being in your late 30s doesn't necessarily mean your career is about to come to a close, it's certainly getting past your prime. Most performers at that age have been in the ring long enough for nagging injuries to start taking over.

Ciampa has battled a plethora of pain during the course of his career. When you couple that with the fact that father time remains undefeated, it's time to strap the rocket ship to The Blackheart's back and let him fly.

#3 - He has been loyal to NXT and WWE

The Blackheart

As a leader in the NXT locker room, Ciampa was an example for any younger wrestler. Battling through his aforementioned injuries, being a versatile performer, and making waves are some of the traits that The Blackheart has exhibited.

Whether as a singles star or tagging up with Johnny Gargano as part of DIY, the veteran showed that he was willing to do anything to put on a great show. He was willing to remain with NXT for the rest of his in-ring career, eventually becoming a coach or agent. However, the main roster came calling. So now? It's his time to be repaid for all his loyalty.

#2 - His realistic fighting style

Ciampa can work technically with anyone worldwide, and he's certainly a legitimate performer. He can go from strikes to submissions in a matter of seconds.

But what truly sets him apart is his style of combat. His intensity and reckless abandon help put an exclamation point on everything he does in the ring. He performs those moves with an emotion on his face that makes you think he might be losing his mind.

In many ways, Hall of Famers like Steve Austin and Terry Funk battled opponents similarly. They were like rabid dogs who were attacking their prey. Ciampa has some of those same attributes.

#1 - Ciampa has built-in storylines on the main roster

While right now Ciampa is in the midst of a storyline with The Miz, there are a lot of possibilities for his character.

The entire WWE Universe can already see that this odd pairing between The Blackheart and The A-Lister is going to end badly, but where does it go from here? Will Ciampa turn babyface and engage in a feud with The Miz? Stay tuned.

Past that, several other angles could be explored by Ciampa and WWE. He could be like a 'gatekeeper' for all the incoming talent that gets promoted from the third brand. For example, if Bron Breakker or Grayson Waller were to come to the big leagues, they could first engage in a feud with Ciampa to prove they belong there.

Or? There's also a storyline that everyone wants to see: A long-awaited reunion with Gargano as part of DIY. The possibilities there would be endless.

No matter how WWE decides to handle Ciampa's career from here, they need to take advantage of his immense talent and natural charisma. He could be a bonafide superstar given the right opportunities.

