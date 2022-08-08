5 Reasons why Johnny Gargano should return to WWE now

With the winds of change blowing in WWE, it's become almost like a sandstorm in the desert. A once dull and desolate place is now being whipped into a frenzy.

In the midst of this storm stands Triple H, who is quickly establishing a new era in WWE by borrowing some old ideas. Playing off his experience as the man who revolutionized NXT, he's now looking to turn the Red and Blue Brands into an oasis of professional wrestling.

We have already seen the dramatic returns of Karrion Kross and Scarlett, as well as the rise and dominance of Guther. But there's one name from the old black and gold brand that keeps popping up: Johnny Gargano.

The WWE Universe has been clamoring for Johnny Wrestling to make his comeback, and it's believed he may appear on this week's RAW. It is, after all, in his hometown of Cleveland.

With that in mind, here are five reasons why Johnny Gargano should return to WWE immediately.

#5 - He can face fresh opponents on WWE's main roster

Johnny Gargano gained a reputation in NXT not just for his technical ability, but his scrappy, never-say-die approach. Because of that, he was able to put on some classics against the likes of Andrade, Adam Cole and his former tag team partner, Tommaso Ciampa.

While his resume in NXT was absolutely sterling, it would be very intriguing to see him clash with superstars and legends on the main roster. Particularly ones we have never seen him wrestle before.

Names like AJ Styles, The Miz and several others could provide for not just great match-ups, but original storylines as well.

#4 - Gargano has built-in storylines already waiting for him on RAW and SmackDown

As mentioned above, Gargano had some incredible showdowns during his time with the black and gold brand. And while some of those that were his rivals have departed, a handful are still with WWE. They just happen to be in the 'big leagues' now.

Ciampa and Gargano have so much history that it would make perfect sense for them to cross paths right away at the next level, either as partners or as rivals.

#3 - He is a perfect fit to be the WWE United States or Intercontinental Champion

Gargano was a decorated titleholder in NXT, so it only makes sense that he would target some gold in WWE.

Dan 🇮🇪 @danthegrapsfan I’m gonna go out on a limb and say that Johnny Gargano will be remembered as the most successful NXT superstar of all time. If he wins the NXT title, he will have won 3 separate NXT championships.



I feel he’s also been in MOTN on every Takeover card he’s been on. I’ve checked. I’m gonna go out on a limb and say that Johnny Gargano will be remembered as the most successful NXT superstar of all time. If he wins the NXT title, he will have won 3 separate NXT championships.I feel he’s also been in MOTN on every Takeover card he’s been on. I’ve checked. https://t.co/TRErR710HX

And while he would likely never achieve the status of becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion, the promotion's two secondary titles could easily be in his grasp.

It's not hard to envision him feuding with someone like Theory or a similar-sized competitor for either the US or IC belts.

Matches with superstars like Ricochet, Theory and Mustafa Ali in either of those divisions would go a long way in cementing Gargano's moniker as 'Johnny Wrestling'.

#2 - His massive popularity and marketability

He may not be 6'4" and look like an action hero, but the perennial underdog certainly has his share of fans. Many of them relate to the fact that he is often undersized and outgunned, yet still manages to find a way to fight back.

He's appealing to older fans and kids, and he's got a terrific logo that sold well in NXT. With his good-guy demeanor, he easily connects with the audience. That not only spells popularity on a global level, but profitibility as well.

#1 - A possible DIY reunion

Tommaso Ciampa's name has been mentioned several times due to how closely he and Gargano have been tied over the years. Despite their heated feud onscreen, the two are still very close and seem to always know what the other is thinking, both in and out of the ring.

Wrestle Views @TheWrestleViews A DIY reunion could be great for the tag teams on the main roster



DIY vs the Usos

DIY vs The New Day

DIY vs The street profits



I hope Triple H puts the same importance on the tag team division on main roster like he did for NXT A DIY reunion could be great for the tag teams on the main roster DIY vs the UsosDIY vs The New DayDIY vs The street profits I hope Triple H puts the same importance on the tag team division on main roster like he did for NXT https://t.co/PytXrgT7RB

A reunion with his DIY partner would likely be the very best thing that could happen for Gargano on the main roster. It would also serve Ciampa well. The two men had fantastic chemistry and were a part of some of the greatest matches in NXT history.

That's why it only seems fitting that the former partners go on a run in WWE. Potential clashes with teams like The Usos and The Street Profits would be a great way for the two men to put an exclamation point at the end of their DIY story.

