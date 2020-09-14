5 reasons why WWE could have Otis cash-in on Drew McIntyre

2020 has thrown up many surprises in WWE, but one of the biggest of them all was Otis winning the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Otis, one-half of the Heavy Machinery tag team, was seen as a comedic character alongside his tag team partner Tucker, and very few expected him to become a singles star, let alone win the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Otis still has the Money in the Bank briefcase, four months after winning it, and there is no sign of him cashing it in. The SmackDown Superstar could cash in his contract on Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the Blue brand, or WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on RAW.

While the obvious cash-in would be him cashing it in on Reigns, there's a possibility of him using his Championship opportunity on McIntyre. Here, we take a look at five reasons why WWE could have Otis cash-in on Drew McIntyre

#5 Feud with comedic character won't help Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns is once again being pushed by WWE, this time as a menacing heel over on SmackDown. The Big Dog, who won the Universal Championship at Payback, defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to win the title for the second time.

Reigns, who now has Paul Heyman by his side, has looked vicious as a heel, which is how WWE want to build him in this new avatar. The natural opponent for Otis will be Reigns, considering both Superstars are in the same brand.

But, the Money in the Bank winner can cash-in on the world champion of RAW or SmackDown. Otis cashing-in on Reigns wouldn't make sense from WWE's perspective, as WWE want to show a lethal and deadly side of Reigns. Destroying a comedic babyface like Otis wouldn't do much to help Reigns' new heel character.