5 reasons why Daniel Bryan should win the WWE Universal Championship

Daniel Bryan was one of the favorites for the 2021 Royal Rumble. Ultimately, Edge won instead, earning the right to challenge for either the Universal or WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37. Edge prolonged his decision but chose to target Roman Reigns and the Universal title in the end.

Many WWE fans still want Daniel Bryan to win a Royal Rumble and thought 2021 would be the year. Instead, he had a run of under 30 minutes before being eliminated by the returning Seth Rollins.

Over the last two months, Bryan has been inserted into the Rated-R Superstar and Tribal Chief's ongoing feud. Bryan won the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match but was quickly defeated by Reigns immediately afterward.

The quick loss felt hollow for fans of the Leader of the Yes! Movement, further fueling the fire that he should get one more shot. Bryan will get his chance at the upcoming Fastlane PPV. However, with a guest enforcer set for the match, something fishy could play into the outcome.

Regardless, Daniel Bryan should win the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. Here are five reasons why.

#5 Daniel Bryan's storytelling ability

Daniel Bryan

One thing is apparent from Daniel Bryan's time in WWE - he is a fantastic storyteller in and out of the ring. How many of his feuds have been amazing, whether he was a heel or a face?

The Yes! Movement and his ascent at WrestleMania 30 led to one of the most organic rises to the top in WWE history. Fans supported him because it was apparent that he cared so much about the business and would not give up.

His storyline involving Kane and Team Hell No was also great because of the comedic timing between the two. The therapy segments were hilarious and allowed Daniel Bryan to pursue a different avenue of storytelling.

Bryan's heel turn a few years ago was also very different as he portrayed a dishonorable villain who cared deeply for the planet. His heel work on the road to WrestleMania 35 was exceptional. This time, Bryan was the dastardly heel trying to prevent a more-than-deserving face, Kofi Kingston, from reaching the pinnacle of WWE.

The former WWE Champion has played multiple roles, and he makes fans care about every storyline in which he is included. That's hard for many WWE Superstars to do, but not Daniel Bryan.

The angle of getting another major WWE title shot has played out brilliantly on the road to WrestleMania 37, and it may alter the plans for the Show of Shows.

