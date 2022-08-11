5 Reasons WWE Superstar Zelina Vega could sign with AEW

In 2017, Zelina Vega signed with WWE after successful stints in both TNA Wrestling and on the indie circuit. She was a standout as a manager, and this was finally her opportunity to prove herself in the biggest sports entertainment company in the world.

For WWE, Vega represented everything they looked for in their female athletes. She wasn't just pretty but packed a punch too. The fact that she also represented an important demographic only added to the whole package.

Unfortunately, the path to superstardom has been met with a few roadblocks. Vega had a good pairing with Andrade, but he unfortunately departed the company. That left her rudderless for a while.

She was briefly terminated from the company due to conflicts over Twitch and other outside revenue. Upon her return, she got a decent push (winning the first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament). But she's certainly not considered a potential champion at this point. Alas, she may have missed her opportunity with WWE.

Vega could depart for the greener pastures of All Elite Wrestling. Here are five reasons why she might leave WWE for AEW.

#5 - She seems to be viewed more as a tag team performer

When she's not taking clean losses to mega stars like Bianca Belair or Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega is primarily involved in tag team action. She's never really been able to establish a strong duo with anyone on the main roster, and her alliances have typically been brief.

Zelina has started to fall into the category of fellow performers Tamina, Nikki A.S.H. and Dana Brooke, among others. It's a group of female stars that seem to just rotate through meaningless matches and teams. It's almost like the wilderness of WWE's Women's Division, and Vega is trapped in it right now.

#4 - Zelina may want more time off to pursue a career in Hollywood

Vega has already done some work in the motion picture industry: She portrayed AJ Lee in Paige's biopic, Fighting with My Family. However, she's had other offers as well.

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc .@Zelina_VegaWWE at the premiere of "Fighting With My Family" at @sundancefest in Park City, Utah on Monday. Vega plays @TheAJMendez in the film. Photo by Suzi Pratt .@Zelina_VegaWWE at the premiere of "Fighting With My Family" at @sundancefest in Park City, Utah on Monday. Vega plays @TheAJMendez in the film. Photo by Suzi Pratt https://t.co/hZYAW5XSuM

As long as she is under contract with World Wrestling Entertainment, Zelina has no control over any outside projects she would like to engage in. In essence, they own her persona and band; she doesn't.

Zelina could sign on with Tony Khan under the agreement that she'd have time to seek work in Hollywood and for a potential filming schedule. She would be in a position to negotiate that as part of an impending deal.

#3 - Being the Queen of WWE hasn't been what many thought it would be for her

When Vega was given the first-ever Queen's Crown, many fans and observers felt like it was the start of something big for the latina star. She returned after her prolonged absence from WWE, and it was widely believed she was going to get a big push as a reward for her return and staying loyal to the company.

It hasn't really panned out that way, Zelina is a Queen in name only, her ascension to the throne has done nothing in terms of elevating her in-ring profile. In this case? Being royalty is nothing more than being a figurehead. It's NOT a steppingstone to glory.

#2 - Newer talent is passing her up

WWE has provided an influx of talent to their women's division, most recently and notably the powerful prospect Raquel Rodriguez. And although Vega is still just 31 years of age, she's already viewed as part of the promotion's 'old guard'.

With prospects like Nikkita Lyons, Wendy Choo and Tiffany Stratton sure to make the jump to the main roster soon, more prime spots will be taken up. That numbers game alone might be enough for Vega to make the decision to walk away from WWE again.

#1 - Her husband is already in AEW

This is the most obvious reason why Zelina Vega might ask for her release so she can sign on with All Elite Wrestling. Her husband, Malakai Black, is thriving there as the leader of The House of Black, and Zelina would be a great fit for the group.

AEW already has an environment filled with married couples who work together: Adam Cole and Britt Baker, as well as Bunny and The Blade, are examples of that. It seems to cater to husband-wife tandems, and that means a lot more to a professional wrestler than fans might think.

That peace of mind, as well as the monetary satisfaction that would surely come along with it, might be the biggest reason of all that Zelina Vega might want to dive into action with AEW. For now? She's merely treading water in the deep, dark sea known as WWE.

