Despite winning the Queen's Crown, Zelina Vega is still in a holding pattern in WWE

2022 was supposed to be the year for WWE Superstar Zelina Vega.

A former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and first-ever winner of the Queen's Crown Tournament, she started the calendar year with some momentum on her side. She had a crown, a new gimmick to play off of, and a fresh start as things got rolling.

Like the King of the Ring winners of the past, Vega was not only sporting her Queen's Crown but also carried a scepter and wore long robes. As always, the creative team played up the 'royal' nature of her title with plenty of visual reminders.

Typically, a victory in these types of tournaments has been an excuse for the promotion to springboard the winner to a whole new level. Even if they do have to pretend to speak with an English accent the entire time they are 'coronated,' it's worth it if it means you get bumped up the card a few notches.

That's not really what happened in Vega's case.

For whatever reason, WWE hasn't truly capitalized on Zelina Vega's long list of talents yet

Obviously, Vega is beautiful and has a mass appeal to the male demographic. She also brings a tough, street-smart attitude to go along with her appearance.

While she's definitely not a technical marvel or a master on the mat, Vega is athletic and strong for her size — 5'1" and just over 100 pounds. She's also got a lot of experience, having been a regular performer on TNA and the independent circuit before signing with World Wrestling Entertainment.

She's got all the intangibles, and the women's division could use fresh faces in the main event scene. Especially since two of their major female talents may have just walked out of WWE RAW for an extended period of time.

So why has WWE failed to pull the trigger on a major push for the 12-year veteran?

Vega is known, of course, for leaving the company over a dispute involving outside social media platforms. Eventually, the promotion saw value in her and negotiated to bring her back.

Now, they need to take it a step further.

While Zelina Vega will likely never be as popular as Becky Lynch or as lauded as Charlotte Flair, she should definitely be in the ring mixing it up with both of them. She can be a main event performer if given the right opportunity and the proper 'sell' to the audience.

It's time to thrust Queen Zelina into the spotlight, where all royalty belongs. Then maybe she can trade in her tiara for a top title.

Has Zelina Vega been underutilized during her time in WWE? Could she be a RAW or Smackdown Women's Champion in the future? Please share your opinions in the comments section below.

