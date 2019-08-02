5 Recent examples of Paul Heyman's positive influence on RAW

It's still a work in progress, but Heyman has altered some things while in charge of RAW.

One of the more surprising - albeit necessary - announcements made by the WWE was that both Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff would be given control over both RAW and SmackDown respectively.

WWE announced the change only last month as they continued to try and fix their problems with low ratings. Something drastic needed to be done behind the scenes in WWE, so they hired both Heyman and Bischoff to new positions.

Although they do not have absolute power over their respective shows, they have a great deal of creative control. Vince McMahon will still have the final say, but the two former leaders of both ECW and WCW also know a thing or two about running a wrestling show for TV.

Heyman took over before Extreme Rules and immediately helped to alter the show's structure. Instead of roll-ups as wins, pointless matches, and promo parades, Heyman opened up the first episode of RAW under his guidance with a memorable segment between Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman. Here are five such instances of Heyman's positive influence on RAW thus far.

#5 Different stars are used/introduced

The Street Profits were the newest team from NXT to appear on the main roster.

For the better part of the year, the main faces we've seen on RAW have been Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar (at times), Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre. More recently, Roman Reigns, the New Day and Shane McMahon also took TV time away from the RAW roster.

One thing that Heyman immediately did was bring the Street Profits to RAW. While they were still technically on the NXT roster as its Tag Team Champions, it wasn't the first time that was done. The same thing happened in the Superstar Shakeup with the Viking Raiders.

While they haven't competed in a match, they've acted as hype men for the show while also bringing a different type of energy to the show. Along with the Profits, Mike and Maria Kanellis got a storyline on the show. Even though they haven't been pushed to the moon, it's shown a reluctance to give other stars time on TV.

