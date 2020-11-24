5 Recent head-scratching decisions from WWE 

There is no doubt at all that even when the world went to hell all around us, Vince McMahon and the empire that he's built over decades - WWE would not bow in the face of adversity and decided to take the pandemic situation as a challenge and an opportunity.

Like it or not, so much may have changed about the world around us, but he has ensured that we get our weekly dose of WWE, be it RAW or SmackDown, irrespective of the ongoing situation.

That said, with the credit must also come the criticism, and WWE creative hasn't really been the gold standard over the last few months, often throwing a few head-scratching decisions our way.

So, in this article, we shall look at five recent decisions from WWE that make no sense.

As always, if you agree or disagree with the points in this article, you may voice your thoughts in the section below.

#5 Why did Seth Rollins get himself eliminated in such a weird manner at WWE Survivor Series 2020?

It is a well-known fact that Seth Rollins will be going on hiatus after Survivor Series 2020 to be with Becky Lynch, but at the same time, the way that he was written off at the pay-per-view leaves a lot to be desired.

Advertisement

Seth Rollins just got on his knees and begged Sheamus to eliminate him for 'the greater good'. Couldn't the spot have gone to someone else in the SmackDown roster, who would have appreciated the opportunity to be a part of such a prolific event, like Aleister Black or Apollo Crews?

There were so many better ways for Seth Rollins to be written off WWE programming, and this definitely qualifies as one of the most head-scratching creative decisions recently.