5 recent news and rumors about Brock Lesnar: Details on last-minute changes to the script, WWE Offical furious with The Beast's suspension being lifted

On the most recent episode of SmackDown, Kayla Braxton announced that Brock Lesnar's suspension had been lifted. He is expected to return to television next week, and business is about to pick up.

This week's edition of the Brock Lesnar recap will take a look at Adam Pearce's reaction to Lesnar's return. MMA legend Chael Sonnen took the opportunity to comment on the former UFC Heavyweight Champion's wrestling career, and there's a juicy tidbit about The Beast Incarnate using his sway to make changes to the script at the last second.

Bryan Danielson also called the opportunity to work with Lesnar one of the highlights of his career. With that being said, let's dive into 5 news stories and rumors you need to know about Brock Lesnar:

#5 Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns reportedly ask for last-minute changes to the script

WWE @WWE



👀 #WWECrownJewel When @BrockLesnar was leaving Saudi Arabia, Brock was quoted saying, “The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless.” When @BrockLesnar was leaving Saudi Arabia, Brock was quoted saying, “The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless.” 👀 #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/Mu9YQlVDw7

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman requested changes to the November 12 episode of SmackDown.

This is reportedly not an uncommon occurrence, and Brock Lesnar has also asked for several alterations in the past. Heyman is the common link between the two stars.

"There were changes pitched between 4 and 6 p.m. the day of the show, but that is usually the case with Reigns segments since it’s a common thing for Reigns and Lesnar to ask for late changes with Heyman as the common denominator with ideas to enhance what was on paper the day of the show," stated Meltzer.

The biggest stars in professional wrestling usually have a great understanding of their characters and are often given an input into their storylines. In the past, the likes of Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart have even been given creative control in their contracts.

