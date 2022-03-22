5 recent pop culture references used by WWE

WWE often borrows from popular culture, allowing the company to put forth an identifiable character for the fans. Sometimes the references work, while other times, they might not.

When Waylon Mercy debuted as a version of Max Cady from Cape Fear, it didn't have much success. Bray Wyatt's first character on the main roster was similar but had more success.

Drew McIntyre started coming out in a kilt with a sword last year. It could have been an homage to the movie Braveheart, but it was done as an homage to the superstar's Scottish heritage.

Over the last year, the company has made some noticeable attempts to feature more pop culture. Here are just five of the recent examples of WWE referencing pop culture.

#5. Sami Zayn's attire in WWE is very reminiscent of Fidel Castro.

The Great Liberator has spoken of an ongoing conspiracy against him in WWE.

When Sami Zayn turned heel a few years ago, he started wearing military green clothing. It could also be a way to showcase his grandeur as The Great Liberator.

He also grew his beard long and wore a hat similar to former Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro. Castro was the leader of Cuba from 1959 to 2008 and fought for the liberation of Cuba.

Not only does Zayn dress up like Castro, but he also calls himself The Great Liberator as a possible nod to him.

#4. Rick Boogs looks like WWE's version of Freddie Mercury.

Rick Boogs disappeared from SmackDown for a few weeks around the end of 2021. He returned with shorter hair and a mustache. To those familiar with the iconic rock band Queen, the new look seemed like an homage to Freddie Mercury.

Mercury was known for being one of the performers of all time. Boogs is a music fan as his guitar skills hype the crowd every week.

The iconic frontman of Queen was well-known for his ability to connect with fans at concerts. Boogs's warm-up call and response is also a nod to Freddie Mercury.

#3. Seth Rollins has channeled his inner Joker with his recent heel work in WWE.

Seth Rollins first acted as the Monday Night Messiah a few years ago. He behaved like a cult leader before and during the pandemic. After his move to SmackDown and back to RAW, Rollins shifted to a much more outlandish version of the character.

This version of Rollins wears suits, pants, and coats with wild, bright, or clashing patterns and dances around before his matches. He has also recently caused chaos on RAW to get a match at WrestleMania. His attire and incessant maniacal laughter are reminiscent of The Joker.

#2. Alexa Bliss' doll, Lilly, was WWE's nod to the Annabelle doll.

Is Lilly gone for good?

Bray Wyatt had the Fiend and the characters of the Firefly Funhouse. When Alexa Bliss joined him, she eventually got a doll named Lilly. Bliss claimed that the doll was one of her childhood toys and often used it to taunt opponents.

Many might remember that the doll from The Conjuring movie series was named Annabelle. It was reportedly haunted and caused havoc as a conduit for evil. Lilly seemed to be doing the same thing.

However, the sinister doll is gone for now. Alexa Bliss recently completed 'therapy sessions' and let Lilly go. But she could make another appearance in the future.

#1. Sheamus' group is WWE's version of the Netflix show Peaky Blinders.

It could just be the way that Sheamus and Ridge Holland dress. But when they started to cause havoc as a duo and now a trio, the group began to look like the stars from the Netflix show Peaky Blinders.

On the show, Cillian Murphy heads a close-knit family that takes part in some nefarious activities in post-WW1 England. The group is loyal to their town and each other but isn't afraid to brutalize someone when they want.

With the addition of Butch, it feels like he could be loosely based on Arthur, who is the unhinged oldest sibling. It might be wishful thinking, but there are a lot of similarities in their attitude.

