5 recently released WWE Superstars who have joined AEW in 2022

A few recently released WWE Superstars have joined AEW in the past five months.

Due to budget cuts, WWE released Johnny Elite (FKA John Morrison) from his contract last November. The 42-year-old recently made his AEW debut, facing Samoa Joe in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament on AEW Dynamite. Nonetheless, he lost the bout.

Elite's appearance on AEW is reportedly a one-off thing for the time being. Meanwhile, other recently released WWE Superstars have signed with AEW this year. One of these wrestlers is currently undefeated in Tony Khan's promotion.

Here are five recently released WWE Superstars who have joined AEW in 2022.

#5. Former Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Matthews

Buddy Matthews joined House of Black in 2022

After competing for a few years on the independent circuit, Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy) signed with Vince McMahon's company in 2013. The 33-year-old spent nearly eight years in WWE, during which he won the NXT Tag Team Championships, the RAW Tag Team Titles, and the Cruiserweight Championship.

Last June, Vince McMahon's company released Matthews from his contract due to budget cuts. In September, the former Cruiserweight Champion returned to the independent circuit.

Earlier this year, Matthews debuted in AEW, aligning himself with the House of Black stable, alongside Malakai Black and Brody King. Last March, he made his in-ring debut, helping House of Black defeat Death Triangle at Revolution.

Matthews and his House of Black partners recently defeated Fuego Del Sol and The Dark Order on AEW Rampage.

#4. Former NXT Champion Keith Lee

For 13 years, Keith Lee made a name for himself on the independent circuit before joining WWE in 2018. Nevertheless, his run in Vince McMahon's company lasted for just three years, during which he won the NXT Championship and the NXT North American Title. The company then released him from his contract last November.

Nearly four months later, the 37-year-old made his AEW debut, defeating Isiah Kassidy in his first match on Dynamite to earn a spot in the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution. However, Lee later failed to win the Ladder Match, which Wardlow walked out victorious.

Lee has competed in 12 matches so far in AEW. He has a record of ten victories and two defeats.

#3. Former United States Champion Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe debuted in AEW in April 2022

In 2015, Samoa Joe signed with Vince McMahon's company after spending nearly a decade and a half competing in other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

Joe spent nearly six years in WWE, during which he won a few titles and worked as a color commentator. The company then released him from his contract in April 2021.

However, Triple H re-hired the former United States Champion about two months later. Joe returned to NXT, where he spent about seven more months, during which he won the NXT Championship before relinquishing it due to injury. Nevertheless, the company let him go again last January.

Last month, Tony Khan announced that Joe had signed with AEW. He defeated Max Caster in an Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Qualifying Match on Dynamite in his in-ring debut.

Joe is currently active on AEW and the company's sister promotion, Ring of Honor.

#2. Former NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm

After competing in the 2017 and 2018 Mae Young Classic tournaments, Toni Storm started wrestling regularly in WWE. The 26-year-old wrestled for a few years on NXT and NXT UK, during which she won the NXT UK Women's Championship once, before making her main roster debut on SmackDown last July.

Storm's run on the Blue Brand lasted for only five months. The company then released her from her contract upon her request last December. About three months following her release, the former NXT UK Women's Champion made her debut in AEW.

Storm has competed in five matches in AEW and is still undefeated. She recently defeated Jamie Hayter in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

#1. Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy joined his brother, Matt, in AEW

Last December, Jeff Hardy walked out during a tag team match at a WWE live event. The company then sent him home during WWE's live tour. A few days later, WWE released The Charismatic Enigma from his contract, ending his third run with the company.

In February, Hardy announced that he was heading to AEW. However, he had to wait until his 90-day non-compete clause expired. The 44-year-old then officially joined his brother, Matt, in Tony Khan's promotion last March.

After winning seven consecutive bouts, Hardy recently suffered his first defeat in AEW after losing in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament semi-final to Adam Cole on Dynamite.

Edited by Brandon Nell