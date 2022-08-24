Top 5 historic records Ric Flair has held in pro wrestling

Ric Flair is arguably one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. The Nature Boy is known for wrestling with Jim Crocket Promotions (JCP), National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), World Championship Wrestling, and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He also had a brief tenure with Total Nonstop Action (TNA, now IMPACT Wrestling).

Ric Flair was the leader of the legendary Four Horsemen, a group that sets the standard for how wrestling factions should be portrayed. Across his nearly 50 year career, Flair cultivated a legacy with championships, records, factions, and Hall of Fame inductions.

The Nature Boy has many accolades, but today we are here to discuss the five records that Flair currently holds.

#5 – WCW’s first Triple Crown winner

16 time WCW World champ

2 time WWF World champ

1st WCW Triple Crown champ

13th WWE/F Triple Crown champ



Ric Flair became the first Triple Crown winner in the history of World Championship Wrestling (WCW) by winning the WCW United States, WCW World Tag Team, and WCW World Heavyweight Championships respectively.

Flair won the United States title by defeating Bobo Brazil in 1977. He would become WCW World Tag Team Champion teaming with Greg “The Hammer” Valentine by defeating “The Minnesota Wrecking Crew” (Ole & Gene Anderson).

Although Flair was already a multi-time NWA Champion, he became officially recognized as WCW World Heavyweight Champion for the first time by defeating Sting in January 1991.

Through WCW’s lineage with the NWA and Jim Crockett Promotions during those years, Flair’s title reigns would allow him to become WCW’s first-ever Triple Crown winner.

#4 - First Royal Rumble winner to become WWE World Champion

The “Nature Boy” was entering the 1992 WWE Royal Rumble match at a huge disadvantage at #3. At this time, it was unheard of for any WWE Superstar to draw numbers one through five and be there at the end, as pointed out by the late Gorilla Monsoon on commentary.

The stakes for this Royal Rumble match were higher than usual. The winner was going to walk away with the WWE Championship, which had been vacated following a controversial finish during a title match between Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker.

Flair would outlast 29 other WWE Superstars and become the new WWE Champion, having wrestled for a little over an hour to win his first WWE Championship. With a “tear in his eye”, Flair showed the wrestling world that he was still “The Man” and had not lost a step during his transition from WCW to WWE.

#3 – Most awards for “Wrestler of the Year” by The Wrestling Observer

Ric Flair cutting a promo during an episode of World Championship Wrestling

This is quite an accomplishment that was interesting to discover. The Wrestling Observer has given out many awards over the years, including “Wrestler of the Year”. The Observer's prominence and longevity has given these yearly awards a level of prestige many publications lack.

To date, Flair has won the Observer's "Wrestler of the Year" award a record eight times (1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1989, 1990, 1992). Due to this record, the award itself has also been christened as “Lou Thesz/Ric Flair Award”, in honor of this achievement and as a tribute to the legendary Lou Thesz.

#2 – Ric Flair has the most title reigns as NWA World Heavyweight Champion

The “Nature Boy” has the record for the most NWA World Heavyweight Championship reigns at 10, which accounts for almost 2/3 of his legendary 16 world title reigns recognized by WWE.

Before the NWA severed ties with WCW between 1990-1991, Flair was synonymous with the National Wrestling Alliance. Flair dominated the world championship scene throughout the 1980s, feuding with the likes of Dusty Rhodes, Ricky Steamboat, Terry Funk, and Sting.

Flair would go on to win this prestigious championship a record 10 times, a record that has yet to be broken as of this writing.

Speaking of title reigns, let’s move on to #1.

#1 – Most world championship reigns of all time

Ric Flair - 16x Time World Champion

Ric Flair has clocked in 16 total world championship reigns across his career. However, this is only the number officially recognized by WWE. Flair is in fact a 21-time world champion, a feat that may never be broken.

Although WWE does not recognize some of his wins and losses for reasons unclear, Flair actually has the following reigns under his name: NWA World Heavyweight Championship (10x), WCW World Heavyweight Championship (7x), WCW International World Heavyweight Championship (2x), and WWE Championship (2x).

All records are meant to be broken, but it may be a very long time before we ever see anyone break Flair’s number.

