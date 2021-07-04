5 regrets of WWE Superstars and Legends

Although they have achieved a lot and have become legends in WWE, these five superstars still have some regrets in their careers.

Former WWE Superstar and current backstage official Shane 'Hurricane' Helms recently watched The Rock versus Booker T from SummerSlam 2001 as he trained. He then posted to Twitter, saying he wished the two legends had wrestled against each other more.

The Rock replied to Helms' tweet, opening up about one of his biggest regrets in WWE:

"Thank you, brother. I do too actually. One of my biggest regrets was not having a long run [with] Book. He was one of my fav workers and the best pure athlete I've ever wrestled with. Fluid, sharp, believable movements and work style. I always say his moves had a rare swagger."

Thank you, brother. I do too actually. One of my biggest regrets was not having a long run w Book. He was one of my fav workers and the best pure athlete I’ve ever wrestled. Fluid, sharp, believable movements and work style. I always say his moves had a rare swagger. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 2, 2021

The Brahma Bull is not the only Superstar to have regrets in his WWE career. A few others had dreams they could not fulfill, while others have done things they were not proud of.

Some WWE Superstars and legends have opened up about their biggest regrets in interviews over the years. Let's take a look at five such notable regrets:

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker during the tag team match at Crown Jewel 2018

Shawn Michaels had an illustrious career in WWE before hanging up his boots in 2010. Despite insisting on several occasions that he was not interested in making an in-ring return, Michaels agreed to take part in a one-off match teaming up with his DX partner Triple H against The Brothers of Destruction at WWE Crown Jewel in 2018.

DX vs The Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel was the biggest slobberknocker I’ve ever seen in my life! pic.twitter.com/Cg0NXgry7u — 🐍💀 (@RKOtheGOAT) June 3, 2020

The Heart Break Kid's return to the ring after eight years of retirement was a disaster. The WWE Legend seemed to be way off his game. He was even captured on TV telling Triple H during the match: "We are too old for this."

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Michaels revealed he had no regrets about coming out of retirement for that match until he watched The Undertaker's Last Ride documentary.

In the documentary, The Deadman said that he could have retired after the tag team match if it had gone down the way he wanted. Now, Michaels regrets the way the bout turned out.

"I had no idea that from Mark’s standpoint he was looking at it as that might be one he could walk away on. That’s something that I think to myself now, ‘oh my goodness I wish that I’d have known that," he said. "For me it was [fun]. It was just a chance to be with my buddies. All I can do is apologize to the guys."

HBK hasn't wrestled again since the Crown Jewel match. He is currently a coach at the WWE Performance Center and Triple H's right-hand man in NXT.

