5 Rejected WWE Superstars who succeeded elsewhere 

Recently, WWE released a long list of personnel in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. The releases included some big names like Rusev and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Many of these released Superstars have hinted at their next move via their social media handles and it would be interesting to see where these wrestlers end up going in the near future.

A bunch of WWE Superstars are released by the company every year and while some fade into obscurity upon their release, others turn the unfortunate situation into an advantage for themselves.

Over the past decade or so, there have been a bunch of Superstars who were let go by WWE but went on to find success elsewhere. Let's take a look at five of these Superstars.

#5 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre

Dubbed as "The Chosen One" upon his arrival on SmackDown in 2009, Drew McIntyre was destined for success from the very beginning. Things went horribly wrong in a matter of years though. McIntyre spent the final three years or so on the lower card as a part of the 3MB alongside Heath Sater and Jinder Mahal.

When McIntyre was released by WWE in 2014, he was determined to improve himself in the ring. He returned to Insane Championship Wrestling and won his second ICW Heavyweight title soon after.

He also had a stint in EVOLVE where he became World Champion. In addition, McIntyre wrestled in several independent promotions and found success in most of them. A two-year stint in Impact Wrestling followed, which saw McIntyre winning several titles, including the Impact World Heavyweight title.

At this point in time, McIntyre had improved himself way beyond anyone had imagined. He now boasted a grizzled look and an incredible physique. His hard work paid off and he was brought back to WWE in 2017, where he is the current WWE Champion.