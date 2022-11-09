5 released main roster stars who could help boost WWE's women's division

The WWE roster continues to expand each week. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Mia Yim returned to World Wrestling Entertainment to help The O.C. even the odds against Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley. Yim was released on November 4, 2021, marking a return after just over a year.

Mia Yim's return comes off the heels of reports noting that Triple H plans to boost the company's women's division by re-signing TV-ready stars who were let go from during the previous regime. Vince McMahon's time as Chairman of the promotion often came with mass layoffs and budget cuts.

Before Mia's comeback, Emma and Candice LeRae also returned to World Wrestling Entertainment. A handful of other stars have been rumored to potentially return while fans are speculating over the future of others.

Which released main roster stars from the past could return to WWE to help boost the women's divisions? Which superstars could contribute the most to the company?

Below are five released main roster stars who could help boost WWE's women's division.

#5. Lana could return to WWE

Lana first broke into professional wrestling in 2013. While she's also known for acting, dancing, and reality television, she rose to prominence as Rusev's manager on NXT and the main roster.

The Ravishing Russian never won a title while working for WWE, partly because she spent most of her time as a manager. She began wrestling on a more full-time basis toward the end of her run with the company. WWE released Lana on June 2, 2021.

Despite her husband Rusev, now known as Miro, working for All Elite Wrestling, there's no indication that The Ravishing Russian will join the Tony Khan-led promotion. She could return to WWE, where they're looking to strengthen the women's division.

Prior to her release, she regularly teamed up with Naomi. The two could be reunited to help in the tag division upon a potential return. Natalya is also seeking help to combat Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler so she can turn to an old friend and rival in Lana.

#4. A Billie Kay comeback could be iconic

Billie Kay first started wrestling in 2007. She wrestled internationally and on the independent scene until joining WWE in 2015. She and Peyton Royce, collectively known as The IIconics, won the Women's Tag Team Titles together. Both stars were later released on April 15, 2021.

While Kay has spent some time with IMPACT Wrestling, she's currently a free agent focusing on opportunities away from wrestling. Still, she could be a tremendous help if WWE were to re-sign her.

Billie could find a new tag team partner or even a singles star. Kay vs. Bianca Belair or Kay vs. Ronda Rousey would make for unique and fresh matches.

Plus, if Peyton wants to return to wrestling following her pregnancy, The IIconics could help either the NXT or the main roster's tag team divisions.

#3. Mickie James and her husband could both join the promotion

Mickie James

Mickie James began wrestling back in 1999. The 43-year-old star wrestled on the independent scene before joining WWE's developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling.

James joined the main roster in 2005 and won multiple titles. She eventually left the company and found success away before returning in 2016. The company released Mickie on April 15, 2021. Her release was controversial as her belongings were sent to her in a trash bag. James made a one-night return earlier this year in the 2022 Royal Rumble.

A veteran like Mickie James has a ton to offer in the professional wrestling industry. Her experience could help any brand and division. Given the rumors regarding Nick Aldis becoming a free agent in 2023, both Mickie and her husband could potentially show up on WWE programming.

#2. Tegan Nox would give any division a boost

Tegan Nox with Shotzi

Tegan Nox joined WWE in 2017. While she never held a belt in the company, she became a regular on NXT. She was called up to the main roster in 2021 but was released in November of the same year.

Unlike some of the previous entries on this list, fans have a good idea of Tegan Nox's future. If rumors are to be believed, the Welsh star is on Triple H's radar and might return to the company.

If Nox returns to WWE, she can fit in on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. Given that her tag team with Shotzi was fun but barely got started before splitting up, they might reunite to battle Damage CTRL and chase tag team gold.

Speaking of that faction, another option is for Nox to join the crew, given her friendship with Bayley and former friendship with Dakota Kai.

#1. Chelsea Green could return to strengthen the roster

Chelsea Green with Robert Stone

Tegan Nox isn't the only star heavily rumored to come back. Chelsea Green has been rumored to be on Triple H's radar. Unlike Nox, Chelsea has acknowledged the rumors and even expressed a desire to return to the promotion.

Chelsea joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018 but never found her stride due to injuries and creative shakeups. She was often away from television, stuck between being ready for the main roster but not yet appearing on television.

Green was released on April 15, 2021, and has wrestled for the likes of IMPACT, NWA, and Ring of Honor. If Chelsea were to return to WWE, she could fit in anywhere.

An interesting approach could be to have the former IMPACT star join the company alongside Deonna Purrazzo. They could dominate the NXT Women's tag team division and even stand out on the main roster.

