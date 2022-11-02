Being released from WWE is often a career blow for superstars. Some retire from the industry, while others still compete periodically. A handful even managed to reinvent themselves in other promotions, elevating their wrestling careers.

During his final years in WWE, Vince McMahon released many superstars for no prominent reason. Dozens of wrestlers were let go due to the Covid-19 pandemic-budget cuts despite the company bringing in record profits. McMahon retired earlier this year, and Triple H is now in charge of talent development and the creative direction of the company.

Since taking over, Triple H has brought back numerous superstars who were released from the company, including Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Bray Wyatt, Hit Row, and Emma, among others. Despite many returns, there are other former stars allegedly on WWE's radar. While some of the talents have been seen recently, others haven't competed on the company's programming for many years.

Below are 5 released superstars who are currently on WWE's radar.

#5. Dutch is rumored to be involved with Bray Wyatt

Dutch, also known as Bill Carr, wrestled for WWE's developmental territory back in 2010 and 2011. At the time, the Performance Center hadn't yet taken over as the company's primary model for training and evolving new talent. Instead, Dutch was part of Florida Championship Wrestling.

The talented big man was released from the company in 2011 but went on to find success on the independent scene alongside Dan Barry. He reinvented himself in 2020 by becoming part of The Righteous alongside Vincent, Bateman, and Vita VonStarr. They even captured the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

Both Vincent and Dutch are rumored to be on WWE's radar. Dave Meltzer noted that they could potentially be part of a new Wyatt-related stable. One of the men could even potentially be the mysterious Uncle Howdy. Regardless, Dutch could return to the company after eleven years in a major way.

#4. Triple H is allegedly high on Tegan Nox

Tegan Nox could return

Tegan Nox, also known as Nixon Newell, has been wrestling professionally for nine years. She started her career in 2013, making a name for herself on the British independent scene while also branching out to the United States and Japan.

She joined WWE in 2017, first appearing in the Mae Young Classic. She then later competed on both NXT and NXT UK before being called up to the main roster in 2017 as part of a team with Shotzi. The duo were quickly separated in the draft and she was released from the company soon after.

According to Fightful Select, Tegan Nox is one of several women of which WWE is interested in bringing back to the company. If she does return, she could challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship, help lead NXT Europe, join Damage CTRL, or even reform her team with Shotzi now that The Ballsy Badass is a babyface again. If the reports are true, we may see her sooner rather than later.

#3. Bronson Reed could return to WWE

Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed, currently competing as JONAH on the independent wrestling scene and in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He began his career in 2007 and primarily wrestled in his home country of Australia but also competed in Europe, Japan, and the United States.

The big man joined WWE in 2019. He captured the NXT North American Championship during his stay and was seemingly preparing for the main roster. Unfortunately, his main roster debut never came and he was released on August 6th, 2021.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer revealed that Triple H made an offer to the big man to rejoin the company in the past few weeks. While it isn't yet clear if Reed will accept the offer, he could make a splash on NXT by challenging Bron Breakker or on the main roster. Wherever the big man goes, a tsunami-like splash is sure to follow.

#2. Chelsea Green is allegedly returning to the company

Chelsea Green with Robert Stone

Chelsea Green has been wrestling for over eight years. She has extensive experience wrestling with Canadian indies like IMPACT Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and the NWA. She's also toured overseas and regularly competes on the American independent wrestling scene.

She was initially involved with WWE as a contestant on Tough Enough but never signed with the company until 2018. She never captured a title during her stay, as she spent a lot of time in limbo both due to decision makers and injuries. Green was officially let go on April 15th, 2021.

PWInsider recently revealed that Chelsea Green has finished up with IMPACT Wrestling and is likely on her way to World Wrestling Entertainment. Depending on Deonna Purrazzo's contract status, VXT could potentially come in as a duo on NXT or the main roster to strengthen either tag team division. Chelsea could also be formidable as a singles competitor, but the company seemingly needs more tag teams.

#1. Bo Dallas is also rumored to be involved with Bray Wyatt

Bo Dallas has been around professional wrestling his entire life due to being a third-generation superstar. He officially began his career in 2008 and reported to Florida Championship Wrestling, a developmental territory for World Wrestling Entertainment.

He had mixed success during his time with WWE. Bo was a standout during the early days of NXT, even holding the NXT Championship. Upon joining the main roster, he was primarily used as a comedic low-card heel. He was released from the company on April 15th, 2021.

Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer recently noted that Bo Dallas is expected to move back in WWE following the return of his brother Bray Wyatt. Many believe that the former RAW Tag Team Champion will be revealed as Uncle Howdy or related to the ongoing Wyatt storyline in some fashion.

