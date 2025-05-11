5 released stars who need to follow Aleister Black back to WWE

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, and thus, has to hire a lot of talent. Interestingly, it is a publicly traded company and has certain responsibilities towards its shareholders.

As a result, a talent budget is allocated, and that means only so many performers can be kept at one time. And with fresh faces popping up every now and then, talent cuts have become an inevitable part of the business.

The good news is that a release doesn't mean a talent is gone forever. Several former talents have returned to the promotion after a period away. Aleister Black is one such name who was let go during the Vince McMahon regime. And he is now back and is poised to make a splash on Friday Night SmackDown.

This article will take a look at a handful of other names who left the global juggernaut earlier and should follow in Aleister Black's footsteps and make a comeback. This includes former champions, an underrated tag team, and one recent release that made little sense.

Below are five released stars who should return to WWE:

#5. Buddy Murphy should be back with Aleister Black

Buddy Murphy was a moderately successful WWE star who was far better than his push suggested. While he did hold the RAW and NXT Tag Team Titles, and the Cruiserweight Championship, Murphy could've been an upper mid-card performer or beyond. Sadly, he was cut during the Vince McMahon regime on June 2, 2021.

Nowadays, Murphy is known as Buddy Matthews in All Elite Wrestling. After leaving WWE, he eventually joined The House of Black, a stable led by Aleister Black in the Jacksonville-based wrestling promotion.

With Black back in World Wrestling Entertainment, it would make sense for Murphy to follow in his footsteps. Not only that, but the 36-year-old is married to Rhea Ripley, one of the company's top stars.

A return, whenever he's contractually able to do so, makes a lot of sense.

#4. Keith Lee, if healthy, could be a big-time player

Keith Lee is a former WWE Superstar. While he only had a cup of coffee on the main roster, in a run where Vince McMahon clearly didn't understand his potential, he was a main player on the NXT brand. Still, he was cut by the promotion on November 4, 2021.

Just like Buddy Murphy, Keith Lee went from WWE to All Elite Wrestling. While his debut was highly regarded, Lee has done almost nothing in the Jacksonville-based company. Between some health complications and the company just not using him to his potential, his run has been underwhelming.

Provided Lee is healthy and ready to go, he should return home when his contract allows it. Under Triple H, he was a double champion and NXT's top star.

He would be a hit in World Wrestling Entertainment today, provided he is healthy and ready to go.

#3. Flash Morgan Webster & #2. Mark Andrews, Subculture were good performers

Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster were part of the stable Subculture in WWE. During their time with the company, the two primarily appeared on NXT UK where they held tag team gold. On August 18, 2022, both men were cut due to the UK edition of the developmental brand ending.

Since their release, Mark and Flash have worked in British indies and for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. They are former TNA World Tag Team Champions. And, with how hot WWE's tag team division is looking now, a return for the pair would be excellent for all parties involved.

Who knows, Dani Luna could even return with them. She was already quite good in NXT UK and has only become better in TNA Wrestling.

#1. Dakota Kai's release by WWE made little sense

Dakota Kai was released by WWE a little over a week ago. This was an absolute shocker to many, as she had been a key part of Damage CTRL and had the best singles push of her main roster career this year.

While there are justifications for any cut, Dakota Kai's release among the 15+ talents who were let go remains one of the more bizarre cases. According to reports, management just didn't see her as a top star.

That is strange considering there are several wrestlers who aren't top stars in the main roster. The company recently introduced mid-card belts in the women's division, so there would be a lot of competition in that category.

Even if she'd never be a main event star in the company, there should be a role for somebody as talented as Kai. She must return, just like Black did.

