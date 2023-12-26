5 released superstars who may return to WWE - former World Champion, promising young talent, and more

WWE had an incredible 2023 with premium live events breaking several records and top names like CM Punk and Randy Orton returning to the company.

However, a few stars were unfortunately released from their contracts. While their layoff may have been good decisions from the business perspective, fans will always miss their beloved superstars in WWE.

The hope is never lost in professional wrestling, so there's always a chance of released stars returning to the company. Here are five such stars who may return to Titanland.

#5. Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali was one of the most frequently used names on WWE television. Over the course of his career, he became an integral part of the weekly shows mid-card and was involved in some of the interesting storylines. However, he was released from his contract in September 2023.

While he previously requested his release in 2022, the company had significant plans for him in 2023, as he was set to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship before his release was publicly announced.

Mustafa Ali could definitely make a comeback if the promotion still sees him as an incomparable asset.

#4. Aliyah

Aliyah looked to be the potential face of the company in the near future with her impressive run in NXT and her rivalries on the main roster. Unfortunately, the company released her on September 21, 2023.

She took an extended hiatus from professional wrestling in 2022 due to an injury. By the time she was cleared to compete, there were no plans for her, and unfortunately, the company couldn't capitalize on her caliber.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion can make a name for herself in the independent circuit or join AEW for now, and if the stars align once again, Triple H could offer her a WWE contract.

#3. Released star Shelton Benjamin could return to WWE

Fans consider Shelton Benjamin one of the greatest wrestlers of all time based on their athletic ability. His performances inside the squared circle will be remembered for ages.

After getting released from his contract on September 21, Shelton Benjamin may have the highest probability of returning to WWE, considering his fruitful career with the company.

The former United States Champion held several titles in the promotion and will likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame when the time is right. He may return to the big league to have one last match before hanging his boots for good.

#2. Elias

Elias was one of the most shocking releases this year, as he had always been an influential part of the roster. His concerts, matches, and segments with John Cena, Kevin Owens, and others will always be cherished by the fan base. His character work as Ezekiel is one of the best comedic acts in recent memory.

Considering the value he brought to the ring, very few can match his talent. If he keeps reinventing himself as he has done in the past, he will likely get a new contract with WWE in the future.

#1. Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler was undoubtedly the most shocking release this year. After staying with the promotion for almost two decades, he was unfortunately let go this year.

The 43-year-old star has had a successful career in Stamford-based company. He was part of pivotal moments in the company's history. The Showoff has done everything from winning World Championships to Tag Team Championships to Slammy Awards. This incomparable resume will land him a WWE deal smoothly when the promotion has substantial plans for him.

Who else do you think could return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section.

