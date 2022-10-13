5 released WWE Superstars the company could re-sign before the turn of the year

Over the last few years, WWE has released some very big names on their roster. Many of the superstars were let go based on what was deemed 'budget cuts'. This was particularly true during the era when the promotion was dealing with the COVID crisis.

Many of these former WWE Superstars have moved on to AEW or other promotions - both in the United States and abroad. Others sought to start their own company or tour internationally as sports entertainment soldiers of fortune.

Here are five released WWE Superstars the company could bring back before the end of 2022.

#5 - Bo Dallas is an obvious choice

Let's start with the easy one first. With the return of his brother, Bray Wyatt, at Extreme Rules, it's already being rumored that Dallas will be back in the fold soon. That is if he hasn't already made arrangements to rejoin the company. From what's being floated out there, it's a slam dunk already.

Bo is being tabbed for membership in his brother's new faction, The Wyatt 6, as one of the Firefly Funhouse characters. It's also widely believed that their real relationship will be acknowledged on air. That would be a great way to bring Dallas into the fold, while also providing a natural extension of the angle.

Bo Dallas is a talented performer who never came close to replicating his success in NXT. A return to the roster by his brother's side might finally be his opportunity to showcase his talents and take advantage of his enormous potential.

#4 - Erik Rowan

A member of the original Wyatt Family that is still out there for the taking, Erik Rowan has appeared for AEW but isn't under contract. The Red-Bearded One was one of Bray's henchmen during his time as a backwoods cult leader.

Rowan wrestled for AEW as part of a tribute to the late Brodie Lee and later tagged with Danhausen, but did not sign a deal while he was there. It's been noted by several news sites that he is free to return to WWE if he's given a proper deal.

Again, this would be a tie-in to Bray Wyatt's vision for his new group and persona. Bringing in those who have a natural connection with the former Fiend would make a lot of sense at this point.

Triple H and the creative team have invested a lot of time, money, and energy in Bray's new incarnation. Adding both Dallas and Rowan would make perfect sense in terms of completing the image.

#3 - While EC3 may have left on bad terms, things are different in WWE now

Okay, so it was a little ugly between EC3 and the WWE during his last stint there. It also hasn't gotten much better since. But there's always hope for the future under the Triple H regime.

𝙎𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙 ✟ 💫 @Saintwrestling1 WWE didn't just bury EC3, they ruined him



After WWE he wasn't the same WWE didn't just bury EC3, they ruined him After WWE he wasn't the same https://t.co/jz9aB29jeb

Once considered a no-doubt franchise superstar, EC3 left his vaunted spot in IMPACT Wrestling to walk in the tall cotton of WWE. However, it didn't turn out to be the bountiful harvest he thought it was going to be.

Once he got there, he ran into bad advice and even worse politics, and ended up being a side character in a sideshow. After his singles run deteriorated, he was relegated to chasing the 24/7 Championship. Talk about a fall from grace.

The fallen star has been vocally critical of the promotion since his departure, but most of it is justified. He was a true blue-chipper when he arrived, only to see his many talents wasted. His attempt to launch his own promotion, Control Your Narrative, sputtered to a stop right out of the gate.

If a truce can be brokered between EC3 and the promotion, he could be brought back under the new management team. They have to believe that he still has value and something left in the tank.

#2 - Mia Yim

It's now official that the former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion is on the open market and free to sign wherever she wants. While her husband, Keith Lee, may have signed on with Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling, it's widely believed that Yim is better suited for a return to WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful Select can confirm Mia Yim's agreement with IMPACT expired without an extension. She's a free agent now. Fightful Select can confirm Mia Yim's agreement with IMPACT expired without an extension. She's a free agent now. https://t.co/a889KFrpja

It's been less than a year since she received her release, but she has thrived in her time with IMPACT. It's not as if she needed a whole lot of polishing; her mat game was already solid. But it's also fair to say that she's shown improvement in her time away. That only makes her more appealing to any potential suitors out there.

Mia Yim also seems to have a lot more confidence now and would be a great fit for a surprise appearance at Survivor Series. She's got the skills, the look, and the persona to be a women's champion on any of the three brands.

#1 - WWE could have a second chance to get things right with Matt Cardona

Performing as Zack Ryder in WWE, Matt Cardona found success as a YouTube star and defied the odds. That didn't sit too well with Vince McMahon, who didn't appreciate the superstar stepping out from the promotion's creative umbrella.

'Long Island Iced Z' was soon punished for getting over on his own and buried in several television segments. Despite some attempts at 'make-goods' by the people in charge, they were never able to replicate the organic energy that Ryder was able to generate all on his own. His Z! True Long Island Story channel tapped into the younger fanbase, much to the chagrin of the 'geniuses' in charge.

Cardona was released amid the COVID pandemic, ending a 15-year stint with WWE. Perhaps now is the time for him to make a triumphant return.

Start brewing the tea now... You Know it. Woo Woo Woo.

