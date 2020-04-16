5 Released WWE Superstars who could be recruited by the Bullet Club

Several recently released WWE Superstars could be possible options for the Bullet Club.

Will we see any former WWE star get recruited into The Biz Cliz?

Which former WWE superstar could we see in the Bullet Club?

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic around the globe, WWE decided to release multiple Superstars from the company, as the likes of Rusev, EC3, Heath Slater, Sarah Logan, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson among other notable names were all let go from their contracts.

In response to the departure of Gallows and Anderson, Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga took to Twitter and sent out a tweet, teasing the possibility of a potential reunion with The Good Brothers. Prior to signing with WWE, both Gallows and Anderson were vital members of the Bullet Club and competed as the primary tag team of the faction.

Well, it wasn't just Superstars that WWE decided to release on the day but the company also let go of veterans such as Kurt Angle, Lance Storm, Hurricane Helms, and Fit Finlay.

Similar to Tama Tonga, current Bullet Club leader Jay White also offered WWE veteran Fit Finlay a spot in the Bullet Club. 'Switchblade' took to social media and wrote that there is indeed a place for the Irishman in the BC and added that he will make the latter proud.

The former WWE United States Champion also had an interesting response to White, as he played along and seemed quite fascinated by the offer that was presented to him by the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Shifting gears to the bigger picture, some of the names who were released by WWE last night would definitely fit right into the Bullet Club and would surely add their own unique element to the all-gaijin faction.

The group currently consists of some of the finest wrestlers on the planet including White, El Phantasmo, and KENTA, whereas, veterans such as Gedo, Jado, and Haku are also representatives of the group.

With that being said, here are the five names who I feel would fit right into the Bullet Club and should join the faction once New Japan Pro Wrestling gets back on schedule.

#5 Fit Finlay

Another Irishman in the Bullet Club?

Fit Finlay is a veteran of the Pro Wrestling business and is considered as one of the toughest men to ever step foot into the wrestling ring. With Jay White himself offering Finlay a spot in the Bullet Club, maybe it is indeed time for the faction to recruit the services of another Irishman.

With Fit's son Dave Finlay also being a part of the present-day NJPW roster, chances of Fit being reunited with his son in Japan could be a possibility at this stage. And maybe we could also witness another experienced campaigner in the form of Finlay don the black-and-white of The Bullet Club along with Gedo, Jado, and Haku.

