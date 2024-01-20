5 replacements for Kevin Owens if he is unable to compete at the 2024 Royal Rumble

Kevin Owens is slated to challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble. On the latest WWE SmackDown, Paul mentioned that the reason he wanted to get in the ring was because of an encounter the two had back at WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

Part of their ongoing storyline is the cast around Owens' right wrist and forearm. It has been used in matches even as Owens continues to wrestle despite the injury. He has also blasted stars like Paul, Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory with the cast.

After hosting The Maverick on the Kevin Owens Show tonight, Owens took off the cast. As things heated up, Paul bashed the hand against the steel steps. Will The Prizefighter be able to make it for their match at the 2024 Royal Rumble? If not, here are five people who can fill in for Owens if he is unable to compete.

#5 Dragon Lee & #4 Carlito could represent the LWO

Dragon Lee competed in the tournament to determine Logan Paul's challenger at Royal Rumble. He lost to Santos Escobar at the Tribute to the Troops edition of WWE SmackDown.

Despite only being on the main roster for a few short months, Lee has routinely wowed the fans during his matches. He has made a big impact very quickly and is someone the WWE Universe would easily get behind against Logan Paul.

Carlito is also very popular with the fans and could also represent the LWO in a potential title match. He's fighting Santos Escobar next week on WWE SmackDown, and Escobar interfering in the match could further that ongoing angle.

#3 Bobby Lashley wants a title in 2024

Bobby Lashley is a former United States Champion

Like Dragon Lee and Santos Escobar, Bobby Lashley competed in the US title contender tournament. He lost to Escobar in the semifinals, but only after outside interference.

The former WWE Champion and the Street Profits may be busy with Karrion Kross and the Final Testament. That group could cost Lashley if he fills in for Kevin Owens.

Lashley did miss out on a big match at last year's WrestleMania, so he should be given a title shot to keep his profile high. The All Mighty is also a former US Champion, so chasing the title would make sense since he claimed he wanted gold again in 2024.

#2 Pete Dunne is the perfect antithesis to Logan Paul

After weeks of teasing a change, Pete Dunne is finally back. His name change was confirmed on the latest SmackDown as he and Tyler Bate defeated Pretty Deadly in tag team action.

Dunne has distanced himself from his 'Butch' days with the Brawling Brutes. The fans began chanting 'Bruiserweight' again as his match with Pretty Deadly progressed.

Logan Paul also has a brief history with Dunne as both competed in the latest Money in the Bank match. The Bruiserweight manipulated Paul's digits just like he does to any other superstar. He could do the same if he fills in for Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble.

#1 Sami Zayn is extremely close to Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn is just a phone call away for Kevin Owens

One of the easiest replacements for Kevin Owens would be Sami Zayn. They're on good terms again and Paul even mentioned that he's knocked Zayn out with his loaded hand.

The Great Liberator has been off of WWE RAW following an attack from Drew McIntyre. He represents what Owens said that Paul is not - someone who loves the business and who fought and clawed to get to WWE.

Zayn is one of the most trusted in-ring competitors and he'd make Paul look good in a potential showdown. It would also make sense if Kevin Owens called Zayn in to fill in due to their lifelong friendship.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.