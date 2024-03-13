5 Replacements for WWE commentator Michael Cole when he retires

Michael Cole is the lead commentator on WWE RAW and Premium Live Events. After working with Corey Graves on SmackDown for years, he calls the action with Pat McAfee every Monday night on the USA Network.

He came into the company in 1997 as a backstage interviewer before eventually becoming the voice of WWE. The broadcaster also defeated Jerry Lawler at WrestleMania 27. Cole has shared that he plans to retire from commentary at 60.

Listed below are five potential replacements for Michael Cole when he steps away.

#5. Corey Graves could become WWE's lead commentator

Corey Graves is a former NXT Tag Team Champion and was a talented professional wrestler. Unfortunately, he suffered concussions during his career and retired in 2014.

Michael Cole previously stated that he believed Graves was in line to be his replacement. Corey has spent years working alongside him on RAW but now works as the lead announcer on SmackDown.

#4. Vic Joseph could be called up from NXT

Vic Joseph has been cutting his teeth in NXT since joining in 2017. He served as a guest commentator on RAW and was given the role in 2019 when Michael Cole went to SmackDown. However, he ultimately returned to the white and gold brand in 2020.

Joseph could be prepared for another main roster run when the time is right. He has had years to refine his craft since his last opportunity and could knock it out of the park if given another chance.

#3. Big E could shine in a new role

Big E is a member of The New Day faction but has not competed after suffering a broken neck in March 2022.

He was a host on the panel during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference last month in Las Vegas. If the former WWE Champion cannot return to the ring, his vibrant personality would be a welcome addition to the commentary table.

#2. CM Punk could prove he is the best in the world on commentary

CM Punk is out with torn triceps, but fans talk about him every day on social media. The 45-year-old has proven to be one of the best of all time with a microphone and would be a natural fit on commentary.

The veteran also does commentary for the Cage Fury Fighting Championship and has the required experience.

A role on WWE's commentary team would be an excellent alternate career for Punk down the line.

#1. Tom Phillips could return to the company

Tom Hannifan currently works as the lead commentator for TNA Wrestling but was known to WWE fans as Tom Phillips. He joined the company in 2012 and had multiple stints on the commentary team. He replaced Vic Joseph on RAW in 2020 but got replaced the following year by Adnan Virk.

WWE released Tom Phillips in 2021 after nine years with the company. He replaced Matt Striker in TNA Wrestling at Hard to Kill 2022. Phillips has remained active in the industry since he departed from WWE, and the promotion could consider bringing him back when Cole decides to step away.