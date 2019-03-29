5 reportedly scrapped WWE storylines we wish had happened

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 886 // 29 Mar 2019, 12:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A feud between Michaels and Guerrero was reportedly in the works before Latino Heat's tragic death

As WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment, one of the company's prime goals is to do just that - entertain.

One way WWE does just that is by producing storylines that allow fans, both new and old, to follow a Superstar's career over the years.

And though there have been countless storylines on WWE TV (some good, some bad), these are just some of the ones pitched backstage.

Sometimes, feuds are discussed and though they seem like great ideas, just don't get used for one reason or another.

Here are five scrapped WWE storylines we wish had happened, and the reasons that they never saw the light of day.

#5 John Cena's 2006 heel run

Cena was not thrilled about winning his third WWE Championship in 2006

Except for a brief period in the early part of his career, John Cena has been the ultimate babyface in WWE.

And in 2006, Cena was riding high as the top face on RAW despite being unable to recapture the WWE title from Edge.

At Unforgiven 2006, the pair faced off for the gold in Edge's patented TLC match and though Cena won the match, he had lobbied to be defeated.

Advertisement

Per the stipulation, the loss would've seen Cena booted from RAW, and plans were put in place for him to turn heel on SmackDown, feuding with the likes of Rey Mysterio and Batista.

As interesting as this sounded, the plans were never put into action, as in 2006, Cena had gone from a guy to THE guy, and having him turn heel would've been a huge step back.

Instead, Cena won the gold and remained on RAW, but did not look happy at all after his huge win.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement