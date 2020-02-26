5 retired WWE Superstars who could realistically return in 2020

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Will CM Punk and Paige return?

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

Nothing is more exciting to a wrestling fan than seeing their favorite Superstars return from retirement. It doesn’t happen often in WWE, but whenever it does, it satisfies everyone watching it.

In the past, we’ve seen wrestlers changing their minds about retirement and return to the ring once again. It’s also one of the tactics used by WWE to bolster ratings. This year, Edge came out of his retirement after 9 long years of absence. Last time, he didn’t get to end his career on his terms but now, The Rated R Superstar has returned to do just that.

Fans are now wondering who could be next in line to return from retirement. It’s 2020, the beginning of a new decade, and WWE would like to do the best to bring more attention to their product.

#5 Paige

Paige

After suffering an injury, WWE Superstar Paige made her in-ring return in 2018. However, a month later at a WWE live event, she injured her neck after receiving a stiff kick from Sasha Banks.

It was fatal to her wrestling career and soon, she announced retirement. WWE then gave her SmackDown's General Manager position which she kept for a few months and did a tremendous job. But it was taken from her when ‘The McMahon Family’ took over WWE.

Paige has gone on to work as The Kabuki Warriors' manager, but even this role was taken from her in just a few weeks. The company reportedly wanted the team to receive a negative reaction, but due to Paige's involvement, fans were cheering for Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Nowadays, Paige works as an analyst on WWE Backstage, although she's teased her in-ring return on more than one occasion. If Superstars like Edge and Daniel Bryan can return, we can't deny the possibility of Paige's return.

1 / 4 NEXT