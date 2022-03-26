5 Roman Reigns matches to rewatch ahead of WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has come a long way since his forced babyface push in 2014-15. He's developed into a well-rounded performer and has grown into the role of WWE's top star.

Turning heel and joining forces with Paul Heyman was a masterstroke as Reigns was finally able to sink his teeth into an intriguing character. The Tribal Chief has since become arguably the biggest star in the industry, and his rivalry with Brock Lesnar has been one of the best programs in all of pro wrestling.

In anticipation of another blockbuster match at WrestleMania, here are five Reigns matches to rewatch:

#5. The Shield vs. Evolution

The Shield vs. Evolution was indeed a dream match.

Following WrestleMania 30, WWE immediately placed an even bigger focus on The Shield. WWE decided Roman Reigns was ready to succeed John Cena as the top babyface. After starting a feud with The Authority, WWE placed The Hounds of Justice in a huge match at Extreme Rules 2014.

Batista, Randy Orton, and Triple H reunited as Evolution to take on the upstart trio. All six men involved in the bout executed their parts to perfection as they put on a match filled with incredible spots that elevated The Shield's standing.

#4. Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles (Extreme Rules 2016)

Roman Reigns won the WWE Championship from Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania 32. The audience received the match poorly and didn't consider the former Shield member the top babyface.

His first challenger was AJ Styles at Payback 2016. After a match with two restarts, The Phenomenal One got a rematch at Extreme Rules 2016.

Reigns and Styles displayed great chemistry and had an excellent finish where the former intercepted a Phenomenal Forearm by connecting with a spear in mid-air. More was to come as Seth Rollins finally returned from injury and attacked his former Shield stablemate in a hot post-match angle.

#3. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins (Money in the Bank 2016)

Seth Rollins suffered a devastating knee injury in November 2015 and had to vacate the WWE Championship.

When he returned at Extreme Rules 2016, he went after Roman Reigns, who held the crown at the time. The two stars clashed at Money in the Bank 2016 with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

The two former Shield members pushed each other to the limit. Rollins countered a spear in mid-air into the Pedigree for a nearfall. Fans immediately thought Reigns would leave as champion yet again.

However, The Architect managed to hit another Pedigree to dethrone his former stablemate. Unfortunately, Rollins wasn't the champion for long as Dean Ambrose cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the title in an incredible moment.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro (WrestleMania Backlash 2021)

Reigns and Cesaro had an excellent match.

Cesaro had one of the highlights of his WWE career at WrestleMania 37 when he defeated Seth Rollins in one of the best matches on the show. He got rewarded for his stellar performance with a Universal title shot against Roman Reigns, who also picked up an impressive win at The Show of Shows.

The Tribal Chief put on clinical performance and worked on The Swiss Cyborg's arm throughout the match. Cesaro's selling was on point as he proved he's one of the best wrestlers in the world. The finish saw Reigns retain with the Guillotine Choke.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Edge WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns was to defend the Universal title against Edge at WrestleMania 37. The WWE Hall of Famer won the 2021 Royal Rumble Match and decided to challenge The Tribal Chief. However, Daniel Bryan eventually got added to the match.

Fans dreamt of another huge win for The American Dragon, but The Tribal Chief had different ideas. Reigns stacked Edge and Bryan on top of each other, pinning them simultaneously to pick up an emphatic victory over two legends.

As expected, the match was well-received and was easily the highlight of the evening.

