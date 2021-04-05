5 Royal Rumble winners who lost at WrestleMania

WrestleMania 37 is just days away. The event will be WWE's first with fans since early 2020, and the first pay-per-view with a crowd since Elimination Chamber 2020. Like WrestleMania 36, this year's event will be a two-night affair, with Night One taking place on April 10th, and Night Two on April 11th.

There are set to be multiple championships on the line at WrestleMania 37 this weekend. This includes the WWE Universal Championship and the SmackDown Women's Championship. Both holders of these titles have been challenged by this year's Royal Rumble winners, Bianca Belair and Edge.

Fans of WWE have been excited to see how the title matches will go for the title challengers. Royal Rumble winners mostly do well and triumph over the champions at WrestleMania.

However, some do not fare as well as expected. Here are five Royal Rumble winners who lost their WrestleMania title shot.

#5 Batista, WrestleMania XXX

Batista made a big return to WWE in 2014 and won the 2014 Royal Rumble by eliminating Roman Reigns. The Animal went on to choose Randy Orton as his opponent for WrestleMania XXX, with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

However, fans were not happy about the win and made their feelings known as they booed Batista at the Royal Rumble. Fans were eager for Daniel Bryan to win, and the star wasn't even involved in the 30-man match, leaving many disappointed.

Bryan was then given the chance to earn a place in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match by facing Triple H in the opening match of WrestleMania XXX. Bryan pinned The Game to secure victory.

The main event match was then turned into a Triple Threat between Orton, Batista, and Bryan. In the end, it was Bryan who took home the gold in one of the most feel-good WrestleMania main events in recent years.

