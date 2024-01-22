5 Royal Rumble winners you probably forgot about

For more than three decades, the Royal Rumble match has maintained an esteemed position in the eyes of the wrestling fanbase. Considering the privileges guaranteed with a Rumble victory, it is no wonder that winning the 30-person melee is a massive accolade.

Over the years, WWE fans have witnessed some incredible winners. John Cena's triumphant comeback in Madison Square Garden in 2008 to book his ticket to WrestleMania was a surreal moment. Last year, Rhea Ripley went the distance in an incredible display of grit to win her first Rumble.

However, other Rumble victories were either not too memorable, or their aftermath was rather forgettable. On that note, let's look at five Royal Rumble winners fans probably forgot about.

#5 & #4. Bret Hart and Lex Luger (Royal Rumble 1994)

In 1994, WWE backed itself into a corner with a double-winner scenario when both Lex Luger and Bret Hart simultaneously won the Rumble match as their feet landed on the floor at the same time.

Due to the outcome, both men were guaranteed a shot against Yokozuna at WrestleMania 10. At The Show of Shows, Luger failed to capture the WWF Title as Special Guest Referee Mr. Perfect disqualified the challenger.

The story was different for The Hitman as he defeated Yokozuna to win the World Championship. Either way, their combined Rumble victory quickly faded into oblivion.

The key reason is Luger's failed mega-push to the summit. If the former WCW Champion had defeated Yokozuna at WrestleMania 10, he might have become a massive star, and his Rumble victory would have held more significance.

Secondly, Shawn Michaels' Herculean effort the following year to go the entire distance meant that fans quickly forgot the Royal Rumble 1994 winners.

#3. Alberto Del Rio won the 40-man Royal Rumble in 2011

A forgotten winner

The Mexican Aristocrat had a remarkable debut year in WWE. Alberto Del Rio won the Money in the Bank briefcase and the 40-man Royal Rumble within a year of his arrival. However, although the former bore fruit for him, his Rumble victory is not remembered in the same light.

The key selling point of the show was that it featured the largest Royal Rumble match in wrestling history. Seven years later, a 50-man over-the-top-rope melee took place in Saudi Arabia, which arguably tarnished the legacy of the 40-man Rumble match.

Furthermore, Del Rio lost to Edge at WrestleMania 27 in the opening encounter of the evening. On a night where The Undertaker and Triple H stole the show in a classic and The Rock hosted Mania, it's no surprise that the match was quickly forgotten.

Lastly, Del Rio has been at the center of controversy quite a few times over his career, resulting in two separate releases from WWE. Thus, he remains a forgotten star for most casual fans.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura (2018)

When Shinsuke Nakamura first landed in WWE from Japan, he was built as a massive superstar. The charismatic Japanese sensation had crowds singing his theme within a year, and Nakamura reached the pinnacle when he won the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Unfortunately, that was the peak of The King of Strong Style's career, as he entered a downward spiral soon after. Following an underwhelming defeat to AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34, Nakamura turned heel and began using low blows, a trait antithetical to his natural charismatic personality.

The 2018 Rumble winner would flirt with the main event scene but became a mainstay in the mid-card. Much energy and fame surrounded his win in the Wells Fargo Center, but WWE failed to capitalize on his momentum.

He never truly recovered from his failed push, and Nakamura's thrilling performance in the 30-man Rumble six years ago is largely forgotten.

#1. Braun Strowman won "The Greatest Royal Rumble"

Braun Strowman is a former Rumble winner.

Yes, read that again. Braun Strowman will go down in the history books as an official Royal Rumble winner despite the low merit of his victory.

As part of WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia, the company agreed to hold special PLEs in the kingdom. The first major event was "The Greatest Royal Rumble" in April 2018, a show largely built around the largest Rumble match in history.

There were multiple problems with the 50-man match. First, the crowd was tired because they had already witnessed the unfolding of a jam-packed card that featured The Undertaker, Triple H, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar in action.

Secondly, considering the size of the field, WWE used filler talent to fill up the ring. This included lower mid-carders who had not done much of note in their careers till that point in time.

Thirdly, although he eliminated 13 competitors, Strowman received no meaningful opportunities or privileges following his victory.

WWE was quick to reverse Strowman's record for most eliminations as Brock Lesnar tied the accomplishment in the 2020 Royal Rumble match.

