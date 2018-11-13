5 rumors of the week the WWE Universe need to know about

Brian Thornsburg

What does the future hold for John Cena after The Crown Jewel incident?

Rumors, whether we like them or not, they are a cornerstone of pro wrestling and something that a lot of fans use to stay informed about what's going on. Beyond that, they are also fun to follow and see if they come to fruition or not. Of course, not all of them do and some end up being far off base, but they are still something that keeps fans engaged in the product.

They are also something that can either have good or grave implications for a company, which is another thing that is always interesting to watch unfold as time goes on. With that in mind, let's look at some of the rumors that are circulating right now in WWE and what implications they may have on the company moving forward.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and also be sure to tell us which rumors you think are true and which ones you don't think are true at all.

#5 Authority role for Alexa Bliss?

Will Alexa Bliss be the new Raw General manager?

Alexa Bliss has missed her second straight pay per view after being diagnosed with a concussion and it's starting to look like WWE is going to transition her into another role with the company for now. Not only is that evident by her new business attire, which is drawing huge reactions from the crowd, but also by rumors of her taking on an authority role.

According to a recent article from Cagesideseats.com's WWE rumor roundup: "Alexa Bliss being pulled from in-ring duty for a second straight PPV and how WWE is presenting her on Raw right now has triggered speculation she could be moved into an authority figure role after her latest injury."

With that being said, and Baron Corbin and Kurt Angle still struggling for power, it will be interesting to see what role WWE puts her in. Maybe WWE could have Corbin and Angle fired and then bring in Alexa Bliss at a temporary capacity. That way, WWE can let Corbin versus Angle continue in the ring and give Bliss a role in the meantime.

