5 Samoa Joe matches fans want to see if he returns to the ring

Samoa Joe has successfully transitioned into the role of a commentator on Monday Night RAW in recent months.

The Samoan Submission Machine last wrestled in an eight-man tag team match on the February 10, 2020, episode of Monday Night RAW. Samoa Joe suffered a concussion that has kept him out of action. Since then, the WWE Superstar's voice on the broadcast team has become a staple of the red brand.

Last year, Joe admitted that he enjoyed his role behind the announcers' desk, but he hasn't ruled out an in-ring return yet. There are plenty of great rivalries and matches that Samoa Joe could participate in if he returns to in-ring action.

Joe is one of the best wrestlers on the WWE roster, so the red brand would surely benefit if he stepped back into the ring. He's a former WWE United States Champion, but he hasn't received a proper push in the main event scene in quite some time.

And I miss him too. I was rewatching his match with AJ Styles and that match was hitting. Samoa Joe is missed — ✨⚡️💜 *S. Janelle* ✨⚡️💜 (@S_JanelleB) February 9, 2021

If Samoa Joe plans to embark on another run as a WWE Superstar, here are five of potential matches that fans would love to see in the future.

#5 Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe could wrestle each other in a singles match for the first time in WWE

Samoa Joe, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Daniel Bryan (2004) pic.twitter.com/UcpMtof2vo — Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) July 18, 2020

Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe are two stars who have faced off in classic singles matches against each other before they became a part of WWE.

Advertisement

But during their WWE careers, Bryan and Joe have only faced off in multi-man matches. Bryan defeated Joe via count-out in a Gauntlet Match in 2018. Otherwise, the two fan-favorite stars have never faced each other in a singles match in WWE.

Bryan has evolved into a veteran who puts over underutilized talent in WWE, and he is also a part of the creative team. If Joe decides to make an in-ring return, Bryan's creative status could certainly facilitate a storyline between the two.

Given their shared history in Ring of Honor (ROH), fans and critics would love to see a full-circle moment between Bryan and Samoa Joe. The wealth of experience that both stars have accumulated over the years will also play a major role in their match at this stage of their careers.

For what it's worth, Bryan could also be considered a potential candidate for Samoa Joe's retirement match in the future, and vice versa.