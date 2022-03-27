5 Seth Rollins matches to rewatch before WrestleMania

Seth Rollins doesn't have a match for WrestleMania after losing to AJ Styles by DQ on the latest episode of RAW. However, The Visionary refused to stand for the affront and has threatened to disrupt next week's broadcast unless he has something in place for the biggest show of the year.

The expectation is that the angle will culminate in a bout with the returning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. A clash between Rollins and The American Nightmare at The Grandest Stage of Them All will be one of the highlights of the year and has the potential to be a memorable match.

Since there could be big things on the horizon for the former Universal Champion, here are five Rollins matches to rewatch before WrestleMania:

#5 Seth Rollins defeats Roman Reigns and John Cena on the same night (February 19, 2018, RAW)

Seth Rollins was starting to gain momentum as a babyface in the first quarter of 2018. WWE decided to promote the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view with a gauntlet match on RAW. The former Shield member stepped up to the plate and put in an Iron Man performance.

His first opponent was Roman Reigns. After a series of near-falls, The Big Dog looked to roll-up his former stablemate. However, Rollins countered with one of his own to come away with the victory. The Visionary then faced John Cena immediately after the match.

The second bout went on for 35 minutes as Rollins showed his grit and determination. He survived two AAs before hitting the Curb Stomp to come away with the win. This showing considerably elevated him in the eyes of the audience.

#4 Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler (SummerSlam 2018)

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler lock up

After his initial attempt to win the Intercontinental Championship from Dolph Ziggler was thwarted by interference from Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins challenged The Showoff again at SummerSlam 2018 with Dean Ambrose in his corner.

The Visionary was one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE at the time following a string of incredible performances. There was a huge pop every time Rollins entered an arena, and the Brooklyn crowd cheered him on as he won the title after one of the best matches on the show.

#3 Seth Rollins vs. Edge (SummerSlam 2021)

Edge and Rollins prepare to do battle

A feud with its origins in December 2014 when Seth Rollins threatened to attack Edge's bad neck, The Visionary and The Rated-R Superstar collided in a dream match at SummerSlam 2021. There was a lot of attention surrounding the bout and the Canadian star even came out to his Brood theme.

The story of the match saw Rollins going after Edge's neck and was even built up in the weeks prior. The two stars put on an incredible showing, with the former Shield member kicking out after taking several of the Hall of Famer's patented moves. Edge finally got the win after locking in a bulldog choke.

#2 The Shield vs. The Wyatt Family (Elimination Chamber 2014)

The Shield and The Wyatt Family both took WWE by storm. The two factions were among the most entertaining acts in professional wrestling at the time and came together for a dramatic clash at Elimination Chamber 2014.

Several talented competitors were involved, and they all played their parts in a memorable trios match. Every move meant something, and the audience was heavily invested in the outcome. After an action-packed bout that moved at a quick pace, The Wyatt Family managed to edge out The Shield.

#1 Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (SummerSlam 2019)

The momentum that Seth Rollins garnered following his virtuoso performance in the gauntlet match in 2018 carried him to a Universal Championship win at WrestleMania 35. However, The Visionary was booked inconsistently and the fans began to turn on him.

He even dropped the title after Brock Lesnar cashed in Money in the Bank at Extreme Rules 2019. However, Rollins was determined to reclaim the belt and challenged The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam.

Even though the die-hard Toronto audience didn't warm to him at first, the former Shield member won them over with one of the best performances of his career and defeated Lesnar after one of the best matches in the event's history.

Edited by Kaushik Das