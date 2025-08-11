5 Shocking booking decisions that might take place on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is set to take place in Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada. The company is currently on the road to Clash in Paris, and after the fallout of SummerSlam, new feuds and matches will be set up to culminate on international soil. However, WWE is known for shocking booking decisions ahead of premium live events. From title changes, major announcements, and unexpected matchups, anything is possible.Here are five things that could take place on WWE RAW that will shock the fans.#5. IYO SKY beats Naomi for the Women's World TitleWWE has booked Naomi strongly since Money in the Bank. Not only did the former Glow successfully cash in and win the Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025 and defend it at SummerSlam, but her reign of terror is still on. The real-life Bloodline is set to face Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Clash in Paris. However, ahead of that, she will defend her title on WWE RAW against one of her SummerSlam foes, IYO SKY.While she has defended her title against SKY at SummerSlam, she has never pinned the former Women's World Champion. This could be a massive turning point not just on WWE RAW but also for the upcoming PLE. If SKY wins, she regains her title and faces Vaquer at the premium live event. However, this win by The Genius of the SKY could also get WWE to turn the one-on-one battle in Paris into a Triple Threat bout.#4. Rusev takes out Sami ZaynIn last week's episode of WWE RAW, Sami Zayn was attacked by Rusev while trying to break up his fight with Sheamus. This set up a singles match between the two on the upcoming edition of the red brand. While WWE has somewhat fumbled Rusev's return to the company, as fans don't seem interested in the former AEW star, they could pull a swerve. The company could have Zayn lose to The Bulgarian Brute.The former Bloodline member has had two back-to-back wins at PLEs. He even won against United States Champion Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown. These wins, while great for Zayn, mean nothing since there is no storyline. If WWE has Rusev win, this could be the Goliath story for Zayn.#3. Maxxine Dupri beats Becky Lynch on WWE RAWAnother match announced for WWE RAW is Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri. While the match was initiated by Natalya, Lynch picked Dupri as her opponent. On social media, The Man teased and mocked her upcoming match by relaxing on the beach. This could be a shocking win in the waiting. The Women's Intercontinental Champion took some major shots at Nikki Bella last week on the red brand, and this could backfire.The WWE Hall of Famer could help Dupri out in the match towards a shocking win. Lynch has been on cloud nine since defending her title successfully on multiple occasions. This could be the one time she underestimates her opponent, and it comes back to bite her.#2. CM Punk gets a rematch vs. Seth Rollins in ParisCM Punk was supposed to walk out of WWE SummerSlam as the World Heavyweight Champion. Not only did he put on a gruelling match with Gunther, but he also won clean. However, the ever-surprising Visionary, Seth Rollins, showed up to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Not only did he rob Punk's crowning moment, but he also became the new champion.This is something Punk won't stand for and could issue a rematch against Rollins. He did interfere in LA Knight's match for the title last week. However, The Vision took out The Best in the World and Roman Reigns.This could be building up to Knight and The Second City Saint facing off to see who faces The Visionary at Clash in Paris. WWE will have the title defended at the international PLE.#1. Sheamus turns heel by attacking Sami Zayn and aligning with RusevSince his return, Sheamus has been putting on banger after banger after banger matches as a babyface. The Celtic Warrior has proven that, despite his age, he always gives his 110% in every match.However, the promotion could turn him heel on WWE RAW and rejoin Rusev. During the match against Zayn, Sheamus could come out in the pretense of helping the babyface. This would turn out to be Sheamus helping the former AEW star Rusev by attacking the Canadian star.Rusev and Sheamus have previously teamed up during their time in the League of Nations faction.