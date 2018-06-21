8 surprising moments from Raw and Smackdown Live this week

WWE wasted no time in getting Raw and Smackdown Live off a blazing hot build to Extreme Rules 2018.

Everndran ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 23:41 IST 689 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The last man fans thought would take the IC Title from Seth Rollins

After a reasonably entertaining Money in the Bank pay-per-view that produced exhilarating moments, high octane action and intense drama, WWE decided not to linger on the fall out of the show and pave a new path to the 2018 Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

This week WWE's two marquee brands rolled full steam ahead to the aforementioned pay-per-view in high speed as a new champion was crowned, new number one contenders were determined, and new rising stars were established in a matter of few surprising moments, and to any longtime WWE fan out there, this is not a regular occurrence.

From a fan favorite receiving a push, no one thought Vince McMahon would sanction to the revival of numerous careers, the red and blue brands produced engaging content that would surely make fans intrigued for the follow up next week. Furthermore, WWE achieved that by following a straightforward method, surprising fans when they least expected.

#1 "Stone Cold" Rousey

A more vicious, more violent and a more badass Ronda Rousey is what WWE needed to present all along.

The Ronda Rousey WWE portrayed on Raw this week should be the Ronda Rousey WWE fans get to see every week, as for far too long the creative team presented Rousey as a happy go lucky babyface that is wooden on the mic and hard to connect with. However, that all changed when Rousey got robbed by Alexa Bliss at Money in the Bank 2018 when Bliss cost Rousey her chance to become a WWE Women's Champion for the first time in her professional wrestling career.

But that booking decision at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view finally lead to WWE booking Ronda in a manner that suits her demeanor, from her merciless beatdown of Alexa Bliss to surprisingly laying out Kurt Angle and the referees, Rousey has arrived in WWE with this excellent segment that kicked off Raw this week.