5 Shocking outcomes that could happen at Survivor Series

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Nov 2019, 08:23 IST SHARE

Will WWE do the impossible at Survivor Series?

Can you feel the magical energy that permeates throughout the buildup to Survivor Series, as the WWE Universe tries to figure out what brand will come out on top? As if that wasn't enough to think about, WWE also has a variety of dream matches, title matches, and even traditional Survivor Series Elimination Matches, which only further amplifies the significance of the event.

If nothing else, Survivor Series is a must watch pay-per-view and is sure to help shape the landscape of the company for months to come. It could even be the start of the Road to WrestleMania build, which leaves open the possibility of fans seeing things happen that they usually wouldn't

With Survivor Series right around the corner, everyone is wondering what WWE has planned for this massive event. Here are five shocking outcomes that could happen at Survivor Series. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 RAW and SmackDown teaming up

What if RAW and SmackDown were to team up to take down NXT?

RAW and SmackDown are coming into Survivor Series looking to maintain WWE's main roster status quo and that can only be done by toppling NXT at the pay per view. Unfortunately for both brands, NXT has already fired the first shots in the war leading up to the show and have scored some major victories in the process.

With NXT looking more unstoppable by the day, it looks like RAW and SmackDown are going to have to team up to take down The Black and Gold Brand. At least that way, the two main roster brands can maintain the status quo and leave it between them to decide who WWE's dominant brand is.

Whether that happens by secret deals or simply by on the spot alliances remains to be seen, but don't be surprised if the two established brands resort to dirty tactics in order to win at Survivor Series.

