5 Shocking returns that took place this week on SmackDown (February 7th, 2020)

There were some shock returns last night on SmackDown

The buildup to Super ShowDown on February 27th was the main topic of conversation this week on SmackDown since it had been advertised already that Goldberg would be making his WWE return and seemingly set up a match in the Middle East.

Two other returns that were already expected were Daniel Bryan and The Fiend, who missed last week's show after their brutal match at The Royal Rumble. The Fiend was revealed as Goldberg's opponent in Saudi Arabia whilst Daniel Bryan's change of personality continued and even though these three stars did return, there were a number of other more shocking returns throughout the show as well.

We are now on the Road to WrestleMania, which means that the returns will continue throughout the next few months as the WrestleMania card begins to take shape.

#5. Lance Storm

Lance Storm is best-known as a former Intercontinental Champion but after his wrestling career ended, Storm went on to open his own wrestling school and helped train a number of up and coming stars, including WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Storm announced that he had returned to WWE back in November but last night was the first visual the WWE Universe had seen from Storm in years.

Last night on SmackDown, John Morrison and The Miz showed the trailer for their new movie "Once Upon A Time on The Dirt Sheet" and interestingly Lance Storm was seen as one of the backstage staff who were working with both Miz and Morrison at the time. Lance told Miz "You're better than that," in what was a parody of the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" movie from last year.

He was alongside fellow Backstage Producer Adam Pearce who has been seen a number of times in recent weeks, mostly working with the Women's Division throughout Bayley's reign as SmackDown Women's Champion.

