5 Things fans don't know about WWE's locker room

Seth Rollins celebrated UpUpDownDown's birthday in the locker room

WWE’s locker room is where every Superstar gets ready before his match. It’s also a place where wrestler’s court was held, and The Undertaker was the leader. However, several things have changed since the last few years, and now, there’s no more wrestler’s court, and Roman Reigns is the new leader.

The locker room was designed for WWE Superstars so that the can get dressed for their matches and spend some time after they come from wrestling their matches. Over the years, multiple WWE Superstars have shared locker rooms together, and many few interesting stories have emerged about it that you may not know about. Following are such five things about WWE’s locker room.

#5 Brock Lesnar has his private room

Brock Lesnar doesn't share the locker room with other Superstars

Brock Lesnar is an important person for WWE. Lesnar has already a major advantage over other Superstars, which makes him play an essential role for Vince McMahon. The CEO of WWE pays Lesnar a ton of money for making a single appearance, which proves his worth.

It isn't shocking that The Beast doesn’t like to be around with other people, whether its fans or his colleagues. It’s why Lesnar stays in his private room rather than sharing a locker room with other WWE Superstars. During his feud with Roman Reigns last year, we got to see some insights on Lesnar’s private room where he spends time alone.

However, it isn't the first time Lesnar has done something like this. As per Bruce Prichard, The Beast bought a private jet of his own so that he could travel to WWE shows and that happened in 2005. The entire locker room was jealous of Lesnar because he didn't agree to spend time in the plane with fellow wrestlers, but eventually, things happened only the way Lesnar desired.

