5 shortest-lived factions in WWE history

WWE has almost made a habit of forming short-lived factions, which are usually a hit-or-miss. While it is likely that a short-lived faction is always destined to collapse and isn't built for success, there have been a few rare occasions when WWE actually managed to succeed off a short-lived group.

However, this article won't be looking at any of those stables. Rather, this is to take an in-depth look at some of the more not-so-memorable groups WWE has created over the years.

Over the years, a large part of professional wrestling is dominated by the factions that have taken the business by storm. Specifically, in WWE, the likes of D-Generation X, Evolution, The Shield, and The Undisputed Era remain as some of the most popular groups of all time. Outside of WWE, The Four Horsemen, New World Order, Bullet Club, Los Ingobernables, and a few others have formed a legacy of their own.

But, for every Shield, there has been a group called Dogs of War. In some cases, factions have vanished so quickly from our television screens that the majority of the WWE Universe don't even remember about it.

Without any further ado, here are five short-lived factions in WWE history.

#5. WWE failed to recreate a dominant faction like Nexus in the form of The Corre

The Corre didn't last too long in WWE either

After CM Punk had taken over Nexus from Wade Barrett, the latter went on to form a new group of his own called The Corre. Nexus members Justin Gabriel and Heath Slater also jumped ship, and The Corre added Ezekiel Jackson as the powerhouse of the group.

Initially, it did seem as if The Corre would manage to make an impact on their own, the four-man group quickly went downhill instead. At WWE WrestleMania XXVII, The Corre was defeated in an eight-man tag team match by The Big Show, Kane, Kofi Kingston, and Santino Marella in under two minutes.

The loss surely didn't help The Corre in any way, as Jackson eventually turned his back on Barrett. The former would go on to challenge The Corre's leader for the WWE Intercontinental Championship but failed to win the title.

After a run that lasted for about five months, The Corre disbanded.

