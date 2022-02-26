5 shortest WrestleMania matches in history

WrestleMania is not called the Show of Shows for nothing. It is where feuds culminate, payoffs occur and history is made.

Most matches at the historic event run longer than your average RAW affair. Longer time is generally required to do justice to weeks and sometimes months of storytelling. The ‘WrestleMania moment’ that WWE loves to talk about is the reason why 'Mania is so liberal with the duration of its bouts.

However, there have been matches on the Grandest Stage of Them All that have lasted mere seconds. While some made sense, others were unanimously slammed by fans for being disrespectful to the performers and for robbing the attached storyline of a fitting conclusion.

Short matches at WrestleMania are rare. Nevertheless, they have happened and may very well happen at this year’s event. Since they usually occur to ilicit shock, it's always interesting to see the WWE Universe’s reaction when a squash rears its head at the Show of Shows.

Here are the five shortest WrestleMania matches in history.

#5. John 'Bradshaw' Layfield is embarrassed in his home state (00:20)

John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield retired from in-ring competition in 2006. However, he made a comeback in 2008 and set his sights on the legendary Rey Mysterio.

JBL decided to defend his newly-won Intercontinental Championship against Mysterio at WrestleMania 25. The event was held in his home state of Texas, and he was keen to make an example of the Luchador on his home turf.

However, the cocky JBL was embarrassed when he was defeated by his opponent in just 20 seconds. Mysterio hit a 619 and a huge splash to humiliate the champion and take his title. It would be Layfield's final appearance as an in-ring competitor.

