5 Signs that Brock Lesnar will not return to WWE anytime soon

Brock Lesnar hasn't competed in a WWE ring since his loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. On Night 2 of the show, Lesnar and McIntyre closed out the first-ever WrestleMania that was hosted behind closed doors. It was the latter who stood tall over The Beast Incarnate in the final match of WrestleMania 36.

As it stands, Brock Lesnar's unsuccessful defense of the WWE Championship against McIntyre was the former's final WWE match. Shortly afterward, reports suggested that Lesnar's contract with the company had expired. Lesnar's status with WWE is still unclear.

#TBT to 2002 ... Advocating for the Reigning Defending Undisputed @WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World @BrockLesnar. 18 years later, we're still on top. Still hold the gold. And still headed to the main event of @WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/QGDX7uJXpT — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 2, 2020

Since his departure from WWE TV, the WWE Universe has questioned if Brock Lesnar will ever compete for the company again. Leading up to this weekend's WrestleMania 37, WWE has opted to proceed with their biggest annual show in the absence of The Beast Incarnate, for the first time in years.

In the absence of Brock Lesnar, the landscape at the top of WWE's mountain has drastically changed. While Lesnar's former rival McIntyre has maintained his position near the top, the likes of Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns have established their places as the top champions of WWE while Lesnar has been away.

With that being said, here are five signs Brock Lesnar is indeed done with WWE for the time being and won't be returning anytime soon:

#5. There's nothing left for Brock Lesnar to achieve in WWE

Brock Lesnar has been a vital part of WWE for years now. Since making his return to professional wrestling after his stint with the UFC, Lesnar absolutely dominated the scene and established his place as a special attraction in WWE.

Since his comeback, Brock Lesnar has beaten the likes of John Cena and also ended The Undertaker's iconic WrestleMania streak. The Beast Incarnate also added several Universal Title reigns to his resume and has beaten the likes of AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, and more Superstars whom Lesnar hadn't faced in the past.

The former WWE and Universal Champion has pretty much achieved everything there is to achieve in the company. Hence, a return to WWE for Lesnar could be off the cards after all.

