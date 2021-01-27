5 Signs that Daniel Bryan might win the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match

With less than a week until showtime, there isn't a clear favorite to win either Royal Rumble Match in 2021. There are so many candidates who could feasibly win, but there is one Superstar who seems more likely to stand tall over the others. Daniel Bryan could win the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

As the first Superstar to declare himself for the Royal Rumble, Bryan stands more than a chance of winning the entire thing. He would certainly be a popular winner, as evidenced by the reactions he received in the match in 2014 and 2015, whether he was a part of the Rumble or not.

There are several indications that point towards a possible victory for Bryan at Royal Rumble, with a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns looming at WrestleMania. Here are five signs that Daniel Bryan might win the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

#5 Daniel Bryan's WWE legacy would feel incomplete without a Royal Rumble victory

"It makes me feel alive." - @WWEDanielBryan on competing in the Royal Rumble.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mXsevDWGNw — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 23, 2021

With his full-time career in WWE probably coming to an end this year, Daniel Bryan might not enter another Royal Rumble Match after 2021. This might be his final chance to win the multi-man melee and it would be a shame if he doesn't.

Bryan has had his fair share of Royal Rumble memories, including a 76-minute stay in the Greatest Royal Rumble Match in 2018. As mentioned earlier, the Leader of the Yes Movement's presence was felt during the 2014 and 2015 Rumble matches.

Bryan wasn't actually in it in 2014, with the WWE fans relentlessly booing everyone in the match upon realizing he wouldn't be in it. One year later, he was in the Rumble match. However, he got eliminated early and the WWE fans seemed unhappy for the rest of the match.

If Daniel Bryan emerges as the winner of the 2021 Royal Rumble Match, it would kill the ghosts of those two infamous Rumble memories. He remains one of the greatest competitors who have never won the match.