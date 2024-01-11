5 signs Gunther will lose his championship in 2024

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for the last 579 days. The Ring General surpassed Honky Tonk Man’s record in September 2023. He capped off the year with another stellar title defense against The Miz on WWE RAW.

That brings us to the question: Will Gunther ever lose the Intercontinental Championship? He can’t be the champion forever. The Imperium leader himself thinks he’s outgrown the title just like he did NXT UK several years ago.

While we wait for WWE RAW next Monday to witness his return, let’s take a look at five signs that suggest that Gunther will lose his championship in 2024:

#5. Chad Gable promo

Chad Gable was one of Gunther’s toughest challenger for the Intercontinental Championship in 2023. Master Gable handed the Ring General a rare count-out defeat on WWE RAW. He nearly made the champion tap out during their excellent title match in September.

Gable vowed to take the title off of the champion in an emotional post-match promo. Their match was showcased as part of WWE’s Best of RAW 2023 episode. One can safely assume Triple H has big plans for Chad Gable in 2024, including a potential huge win over The Ring General for the title.

#4. Rise of mid-card superstars

WWE’s roster is the best it has been since 2002. The company has a galaxy of superstars waiting for the right opportunity to claim the Intercontinental Championship for themselves. Jey Uso, Ivar, Bronson Reed, Chad Gable, and Otis are some of the names who could have a major solo run in 2024.

Jey Uso, in particular, has proved he could hang in with the best in the business. The YEET Master had a great title match against Seth Rollins in 2023. Who knows, we may even see Jey Uso versus Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

#3. Ludwig Kaiser’s solo run

Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther broke into business almost at the same time. They wrestled each other in Germany and around the world. The former Marcel Barthel joined Walter in NXT UK. Imperium became the most dominant faction on the brand.

Kaiser found himself in a tough position after an injury to Giovanni Vinci. That being said, he did an incredible job turning the real-life injury into a solid storyline with Kofi Kingston. WWE has already teased a solo run for the superstar. It remains to be seen if The Ring General will approve of it.

#2. Gunther’s world title chase

The Ring General competed in the 2023 Royal Rumble for the opportunity to headline WrestleMania 39. He survived for more than sixty minutes before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes. Gunther would have an all-time great performance at the Biggest Show of the Year.

The 36-year-old superstar has yet to go after a world title. Fans might not have to wait long as the Austrian brute has teased going after the world title. WWE also has the right event to have him win his first world title.

#1. Bash in Berlin

Bash in Berlin will be WWE’s first premium live event in Germany. The company will travel to Berlin for what is expected to be a historic occasion. It is worth mentioning that Imperium announced Bash in Berlin during a house show in the capital city last year.

Given the fact that Gunther practically started his pro wrestling career in Germany, it is safe to assume he’d be somehow involved in the PLE’s main event. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if Imperium gets all the gold come August 31.

