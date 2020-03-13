5 Signs John Cena will retire at WrestleMania 36 after facing The Fiend

Is The Fiend going to retire John Cena?

With less than a month to go, WrestleMania 36 will feature several high-profile matches this year. Several legends are returning for this year's show and one of the names is John Cena.

Recently, The Fiend lost the Universal Championship to Goldberg. Just when fans thought Bray Wyatt's character's momentum was lost, Cena returned to SmackDown and cut a passionate promo that indicated he may not wrestle anymore.

He left the ring tand was on the ramp giving his trademarrk salute when The Fiend showed up. Looking Cena dead in the eye and then pointing at the WrestleMania logo, he asked for a match which was duly accepted by the Cenation Leader.

Just like many fans, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, too, believes that this could be Cena's final match in the company. After that, he may take retirement. Here are 5 signs that are indicating the same.

#5 The numbers of matches he wrestles per year has decreased significantly

Cena doesn't wrestle like he used to do...

In the past few years, Cena has transitioned from a full-time Superstar to performing part-time in WWE. From wrestling 100+ matches a year to one or two occasionally, it's clear that these numbers are only going to decrease moving forward.

John Cena does a lot of things apart from wrestling. He promotes WWE regularly, attends media conferences and also is active in Hollywood. Sooner or later, The Cenation Leader's schedule will take a toll on his appearances inside a WWE ring. He last wrestled on an episode of RAW in 2019, it's been over a year since he had a match. This shows that he is getting busier day by day and performing for WWE may not be possible for him now.

This might make him consider retirement at WrestleMania 36 against The Fiend. It'll be the first time in two years when Cena will have a 'Mania match.

