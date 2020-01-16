John Cena reportedly does not want to break Ric Flair’s WWE world championship record (Exclusive)

John Cena and Ric Flair are both legends of the wrestling industry and have achieved a record 16 separate world championship reigns during their wrestling careers. These equal achievements have been the source of much speculation in recent times, with Cena’s last championship run lasting less than two weeks and making sporadic appearances at best.

According to multiple locker room sources, Cena is open about the fact that he has no desire to overtake Flair’s record.

Experienced locker room members have stated that Cena’s only desire within the WWE at this point is to work in storylines that enhance the careers of other wrestlers. For example, he is reportedly very proud of the work that he was able to do with the United States Championship open challenge several years ago.

While Cena’s time is extremely limited in the wrestling world, he has significant creative input which could mean that his desire to leave the gold behind is likely to be respected.

“John does the job whatever the job is but he’s done with the big belt. He thinks he’s had more than enough. I don’t see it happening.”

Another source went on to talk about Cena’s relationship with Ric Flair.

“There’s so much respect. They look at each other and see the generational talent, right? Sometimes records or streaks should be broken. Ric’s all for it. John isn’t. He doesn’t want it.”

At the moment, John Cena’s status with the company is up in the air as he is currently on a filming schedule for DC’s Suicide Squad. As such, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania appearances seem unlikely. How he is used, with his most recent appearances directly benefiting rising stars such as Becky Lynch and Elias, could be very telling for his future with the WWE.

“John’s not breaking that record. It’ll be Charlotte, right?”